BENNINGTON — The rate of COVID-19 cases is once again climbing in Vermont, with the state’s COVID caseload designation by the CDC moving from “low” to “medium” last week when the number of hospital admissions hit 73, or 11.7 per 100,000 people.
Bennington County is the lone region designed by the Center for Disease Control as “high” for the virus. Windham County’s designation is low.
“The volume of people going to emergency departments due to COVID-like symptoms has increased, and is higher than the same time of year in 2020 and 2021,” the Vermont Health Department said in a new report. “While a seasonal increase in COVID-19 infections and symptoms is expected, the new bivalent booster vaccines are effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and dying.”
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine added, “This is the beginning of the season where we go indoors more, giving respiratory viruses more chances to spread. So seeing more instances of COVID-like illness in our emergency departments and hospital admissions is not unexpected. We’ve seen a rise in COVID cases after Halloween both last year and the year before.
“The most important thing you can do is to get your updated booster. This booster is now approved for age 5 and up, and helps build protection against the variants that are currently circulating, especially against serious illness, hospitalization and death,” he said. “It’s also a good time to assess your own risk and take steps to protect yourself and others — such as using an at-home test if you have symptoms or wearing a mask if you’re at higher risk or around someone else who is at higher risk."
Despite Bennington County’s designation as being high for the virus, a spokesperson for Southwestern Vermont Medical Center said the facility has not seen an increase in COVID cases, with only four or five in recent weeks. And while ICU numbers are up overall at the hospital, none of those cases are related to COVID.
Pam Duchene, chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services at SVMC, said the few cases coming into the hospital’s inpatient or emergency room are less severe than in the recent past.
“Most of those who are coming to the hospital have been vaccinated,” she said, contributing to the lower level of severity. These patients might be suffering from a sore throat, fever, and similar symptoms, and are released and sent home to recover. That contrasts to the crisis earlier in the pandemic, when COVID patients were in some cases overwhelming hospital facilities and staffs with ICU stays, and severe and even life-threatening symptoms.
Duchene said SVMC is expecting the number of COVID cases to climb, particularly with Thanksgiving and the holidays coming up. People will be traveling and visiting with families and friends in indoor settings conducive to the spread of the virus, she said.
Duchene and the Vermont Health Department advise Vermonters to stay up-to-date on vaccinations, stay home if ill, get tested if needed, wear a mask if warranted and stay informed about preventative medications for those 12 and older who are immunocompromised.
“We’re still doing boosters and flu vaccines out of the COVID Resource Center,” Duchene said, adding, “We don’t want people to forget the flu is out there, too.”
That thought was echoed by Levine.
“COVID is not the only illness straining hospitals, so be sure to also get your flu vaccine and stay home when you’re sick,” the commissioner said. “The more we can keep this guidance in mind now, the safer holiday gatherings we can have this season.”
At SVMC, the COVID-19 Resource Center remains open on a walk-in basis for COVID and flu vaccinations (traditional and high dose) on Tuesday and Thursday mornings (visit svhealthcare.org/COVID-Resource-Center for more information).