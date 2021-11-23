BENNINGTON — The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union will not hold classes on Wednesday due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases being reported at five of its 10 schools.
In a statement posted on its social media pages, the supervisory union said it was notified "of several positive tests of COVID-19 that affect multiple schools."
"Following the Vermont Public Health guidelines, our schools will not have the minimum number of students and staff required to operate. Therefore, all SVSU schools, programs, and offices will be closed for staff and students tomorrow, November 24," the statement said.
"Schools need more than 50 percent of schools to operate and we weren’t going to meet that mark tomorrow," SVSU public information coordinator Katie West added.
West did not specify which five schools had less than 50 percent attendance. But the Arlington schools, which are part of the SVSU, announced Monday on Facebook that Fisher Elementary School would close on Wednesday and Arlington Memorial High School would be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. And Shaftsbury Elementary School announced on its Facebook page that it would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for staff and students.
The Arlington schools said Monday on Facebook that the decision was made "in an abundance of caution, with the frequency in COVID cases, potential staffing issues, and overall health and safety of our learning community."
Shaftsbury Elementary School, on its Facebook page, said: "We were notified of a positive test of COVID-19 within the Shaftsbury Elementary School learning community. After consulting with the Vermont Department of Health, all close contacts were determined and notified. The school building will be closed November 23-24 for staff and students."
This story will be updated.