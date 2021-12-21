Gov. Phil Scott and his administration predicted Tuesday that virus cases will increase sharply after the holidays, likely more than doubling from about 400 per day to between 600 to 1,000 daily, due to holiday travel and gatherings, and the rapid spread of the new omicron variant just getting a toehold in Vermont.
In addition, the governor and Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, are temporarily “embedded” at two Vermont hospitals, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington and Burlington’s Fletcher Allen Health Care, to ease pressure on staffers who are facing increased workloads due to the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.
About 30 people from out of state on the FEMA teams are in Vermont, Smith said. Scott noted that they will be onsite for a couple of weeks, at which time the state will reassess the situation to see if the additional help is still needed.
At his weekly news conference, Scott took a moment to reflect on where Vermont was a year ago, about the time the first vaccinations were being administered in the state. Many schools were closed, businesses were shuttered, with employees working from home or out of work altogether. Visitors were required to quarantine, and multi-family visits were banned.
Today, he said, “We have more jobs available than we have people to fill them.” Restaurants and bars are open, Vermonters are traveling to visit family, and schools are generally open and working hard to keep children in classrooms. “This is all because of the vaccines and your willingness to step up and do the right thing.”
“Now we’re about to face another challenge,” Scott cautioned. The omicron variant has rapidly become the dominant COVID variant in the nation and is quickly spreading and replacing the delta variant. The governor said CDC officials believe the omicron cases will be less severe, although many of the 5 percent of unvaccinated Vermonters will likely get sick.
So much is unknown about omicron, the governor said, including “how severe is this going to be, and is it going to be severe enough to put people in the hospital?”
Asked if Vermont is prepared for a significant surge in cases, Scott replied, “We’re prepared. But I think it depends on the intensity of the storm.”
There are three known omicron cases in Vermont, said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, and the state can count on seeing many more in the very near future. “Omicron is here and likely has been for several weeks,” he said. He said while the illness is expected to be less severe, the increased caseload will put additional strain on the health care system. Levine once again urged Vermonters to get vaccinated and receive their booster shot — now, not later — with omicron expected to race through the state.
“The time for sitting on the fence and waiting is long past,” he said. “For yourself, your loved ones and your community, you need to get your shot now.”
He said traditional antibodies that worked with the delta variant do not work on omicron. But new antibodies are being developed, and Vermont currently has 56 doses that are on reserve for older and vulnerable patients. Other medications, including antiviral pills, are also expected to be released soon, Levine said.
The Scott administration this week urged businesses to require employees to get vaccinated and boosted — or require weekly negative COVID tests — and to require proof of vaccination for customers in certain businesses, like bars, where masks might be removed. The governor said he hopes the incentive of vaccination requirements at restaurants, bars and events might prompt some of the 20 to 40-year-old unvaccinated Vermonters to get their shots.
In planning for holiday gatherings, Levine and others said to make sure you and others are vaccinated and have received booster shots, keep gatherings small, get tested for COVID before and after the event and wear masks. If you don’t feel well, stay home.
“Any way we can lower the risk, the safer we will all be,” Levine said.