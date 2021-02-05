BENNINGTON — Monument Elementary School will be closed all next week after positive COVID-19 tests within the school's learning community.
"Following positive cases of COVID-19 at Monument Elementary School, and a consultation with the Vermont Department of Health, the Monument Elementary School building will be closed for staff and students for the week of February 8-12, with all students engaging in remote learning. Those affected have been contacted," said Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union superintendent James Culkeen.
The school care hub at Monument Elementary will be closed as well, the school announced.
"In keeping with Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, our team took immediate steps to isolate the situation. We are working closely with local and state officials to ensure our community remains safe and healthy," Culkeen said.
Monument Elementary becomes the fourth school in the SVSU to close for remote learning over the past couple of weeks, with the Mount Anthony Union High School, Bennington Elementary and Pownal Elementary all either closing fully or partially in that time.
On Wednesday, the SVSU announced that a member of the Mt. Anthony Union Middle School community has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but said the school building will remain open for hybrid in-person learning.
"I will just say that the contact tracing process is very thorough and working with the Department of Health always makes us feel secure," said public information officer Katie West.
Bennington County is now No. 1 out of the state's 14 counties in cases per 10,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. In the past two weeks, the county has seen 312 cases, including 26 cases on Thursday.
State officials have said that some of the rise is attributed to New York state, along with the ski areas.
"I want to continue to stress the recommendations from the Department of Health on physical distancing and mask wearing," Culkeen said in his statement.
People are asked to continue to check the school's website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information.