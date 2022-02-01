As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline, Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday the state’s efforts will shift from focusing exclusively on prevention and treatment of the virus to easing the growing social and emotional problems resulting from two years of living in a pandemic.
“The trends continue moving in the right direction. I’m very encouraged," the governor said at his weekly press conference, noting the case numbers have dropped 40 percent in the past week. But, he added, "Due to the pandemic, our mental health needs are more important than ever."
He said the stress of school closings, job loss, social isolation, difficulty in accessing mental health and medical services, and more has had a significant effect on Vermonters.
Deaths from suicide and overdose have climbed over the past two years; Vermonters are increasingly experiencing food insecurity and eating disorders; those seeking help for anxiety (already on the rise prior to the pandemic, but exacerbated as a result of COVID) and depression have climbed, health officials said.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine said the past two years have felt like the "Groundhog Day" movie, where we wake and re-live the same day over and over. He cautioned that Vermonters should continue to get vaccinated and boostered, and we aren’t out of the woods yet. But, with the pandemic easing, “we are indeed moving forward.”
The focus can now shift to the mental health of Vermonters. Levine said the key words moving forward should be civility, empathy, equity, compassion and respect.
“We need to focus across our society on recovery, working to reverse some of the setbacks we’ve all experienced,” he said. “Recovery from COVID includes improving our social and emotional well-being. These critical issues can no longer remain on the back burner."
As he does every week, Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak highlighted the current COVID statistics, which he said show declining cases for Vermont and most of the nation.
"We do anticipate cases to continue to come down in Vermont through the month of February," Pieciak said. He said hospitalizations are down 7 percent in the past two weeks, and the demand for testing has also dropped. While colleges have seen significant declines in COVID cases, long-term care facilities like nursing homes are still experiencing outbreaks, with 515 cases currently active.
Fatalities are also continuing, with a total of 542 deaths since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The death rate is highest among those 70 and older, as well as unvaccinated Vermonters, whose hospitalization and death rate is 10-fold higher than the fully vaccinated. Death rates tend to lag case counts, meaning the fatality rate should eventually drop along with the number of cases.
“The mental health stressors are accumulating among our children,” said Jenney Samuelson, interim secretary of the Agency of Human Services. “As we come through this surge, we must provide children, youth, our frontline workers and older Vermonters the stability and social action they need to live their lives … [to] balance the COVID and non-COVID impacts of the pandemic.
“We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she added.
Schools are also experiencing the emotional issues linked to the pandemic. Education Secretary Daniel French said there is a “call to urgency” for his department to also focus on the emotional and social needs of school staff and students, as well as the improved academics. He said COVID variants will come and go, but the priority is to keep schools open and get them “back to normal” as soon as possible.
“Now we’re going to focus on academics and social and emotional needs of students,” French said.
On another issue, the governor said it is critical that Vermont builds its workforce, particularly in the trades. He said with the billions of federal dollars being directed toward infrastructure needs nationally and in Vermont, there will be a need for workers who can build bridges, install fiber optic cables and more. Technical education will become paramount to fill those jobs.
He has proposed $10 million to reduce education costs for those working toward jobs in the trades; $3 million for Vermont Student Assistance Corp. aid to students in those fields; and a $1 million pilot program for equipment and tools for employers who use apprentices. He also called for using about half of the state's $90 million surplus to upgrade Career Technical Education centers.
And, Scott said, we need to eliminate the stigma linked to technical education, adding, “Going into the trades is just as impressive … as a four-year degree.”