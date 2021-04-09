BENNINGTON — A member of the Bennington Elementary School learning community has tested positive for COVID-19, the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union announced Friday. The discovery will not affect school operations, as the spring break week begins Monday.
In a statement on the SVSU website, Superintendent James Culkeen said, “In keeping with Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, our team took immediate steps to isolate the situation. We are working closely with local and state officials to ensure our community remains safe and healthy.”
He said that, after consultation with the Vermont Department of Health, all close contacts were determined and notified. All surfaces in the affected areas have been cleaned.
Students will return to the building on April 19.
This is the second time in a week that COVID-19 has been discovered at an SVSU school. On Wednesday, it was announced that Mount Anthony Union Middle School would remain open for hybrid in-person learning after a member of the school community tested positive.
With a seven-day average of 22.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, Bennington County remains in the “high risk” range, according to the nonprofit Covid Act Now.