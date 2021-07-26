BENNINGTON — The jury selection for Leonard Forte's retrial on a three-decade-old child sexual assault case could happen by next March, a judge ruled in Bennington Superior Court on Monday.
Forte, 80, of Florida, is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at his Landgrove vacation home in 1987.
Judge Cortland Corsones' order to set a jury selection date comes after a Bennington Superior judge last month found Forte physically capable of being retried on three sexual assault charges. The court will be scheduling a three-week trial, designed around shorter trial days to accommodate Forte's advanced age and poor health.
No dates were given during a status hearing on Monday. The jury selection and trial dates could still change depending on how motions from the defense and state play out in the next few months.
A retired investigator with New York's Suffolk County District Attorney's Office during the alleged assault, Forte was convicted of all his charges in 1988. But the presiding judge granted him a new trial, saying the female prosecutor had prejudiced the jury by being too emotional.
The state recharged him in 1997, but the case remained in limbo for more than two decades while Forte continually claimed to be too sick to travel to Vermont and stand trial. Corsones, now presiding over the case, ruled that Forte is capable of standing trial following a series of evidentiary hearings that took place between March and June.
This story will be updated.