BENNINGTON – The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected a former rental property owner’s bid to appeal a decision that allowed a foreclosure by the town over mounting code violation fines and the sale of the property.
Kim Guertin, who owned the property at 202-04 Beech St. through his company, MV Properties Inc., sought to appeal a decree of foreclosure by judicial sale issued in March in Bennington Superior Court Civil Division.
However, the Supreme Court this month ruled that the request to appeal the March 15 decree of foreclosure was not filed within a required 14-day period, and it was dismissed by the high court.
APPEAL TOO LATE
The March Superior Court decree stated in part, “If you wish to appeal this judgment, you must request permission to appeal by motion filed with the Court within fourteen (14) days of the date of entry of judgment, not including that date or Saturdays, Sundays, or legal holidays.”
Town counsel Merrill Bent argued against allowing further appeals, saying it was “not timely because a 14-day appeal period from the court’s March 15 judgement and decree in the matter ended on March 29.”
The appeal request was filed April 3 on behalf of MV Properties Inc. and Guertin by attorney Ernest Ciccotelli of Norwich, who argued in his motion that judicial approval for an appeal should not be required in this instance.
Ciccotelli could not be reached Monday for comment on the Supreme Court’s decision.
FINES COLLECTED
Guertin’s company had $95,673.77 in judicially ordered fines outstanding related to a foreclosure action. The town had pursued the matter last year in Superior Court over the code violations, and the fine amount was paid to the town as a condition of the property sale.
In the motion for permission to appeal the court’s decree, MV Properties also sought “all and such other relief as is deemed just and equitable.”
According to Bent, Guertin had to pay the court-ordered fines, which were still accruing, in order to redeem the property to clear the title and sell it to perspective buyer John Babson.
“We’re very pleased,” Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Monday about the Supreme Court ruling. “These funds are being set aside to use for future necessary activities in pursuit of building code and housing code violations.”
Town officials said this spring that another business owner, Babson of Babson’s Apartments, had approached Guertin and made a purchase offer. The subsequent sale to Babson, for $222,000, was recorded March 30 with the Bennington town clerk’s office.
In a January 2022 notice of violations sent by the town to the former building owner, the report cited a bathroom ceiling damaged from a water leak, a missing smoke alarm in a bedroom, a kitchen stove with only one burner operable, no cold water supply, a strong odor of cat urine and other code violations.
The town sought in May 2022 a judgment order from the court to include “an injunction, civil fines, and other relief necessary to cure ongoing and substantial violations [of building, safety and health codes].”
The property was acquired by MV Properties Inc. in a quit claim deed transaction in February 2002.