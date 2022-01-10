Man accused of hitting victim with truck
Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones held a status hearing on Monday in the case of a man who is accused of aggravated stalking with a deadly weapon — a pickup truck — and gross negligence while operating a motor vehicle in Manchester.
Clinton S. Messiter, 44, is charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor stemming from the Feb. 28 incident in which he allegedly chased and ran into the victim with his white Ford truck, knocking the victim to the ground, then chasing the victim with the pickup when he tried to escape in his car. The victim also told police that Messiter had a gun.
According to a police affidavit, the victim called 911 to tell them that someone was chasing him with a white pickup truck, then the caller changed his mind and hung up the phone. Police mapped the call and located the white pickup. The victim told police that Messiter is in a relationship with his niece, and that the family was all together after a relative had passed away. Allegedly, Messiter showed up at the door and was turned away by the victim. He then waited in a nearby driveway for the victim to leave the residence. That’s when he allegedly hit him with the pickup.
The victim explained to police that he hung up on the 911 call after his niece alerted someone in the victim’s car that she feared Messiter “would harm her and her life.”
Messiter was taken into custody without incident at his residence after a brief negotiation with the police. Police noted that Messiter “appeared to be heavily intoxicated on the phone.” He was released on a $5,000 surety bond on conditions including not making contact with the victim or family of the victim, no alcohol or firearms, and no driving between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. Messiter faces up to 22 years in prison and fines up to $20,000 if convicted on all charges.
Messiter has a known criminal history in Vermont and California. Vermont convictions include violations of conditions of release, false alarms and unlawful trespass. It was noted in the affidavit that Messiter has a known history of mental health problems, including suicidal and homicidal ideations.
Area contractor charged with home improvement fraud
A Bennington-area contractor was charged with fraud in an incident last fall after entering into a contract to perform work on a home, taking payment, not completing the work, and having the homeowner redo the work that was actually completed.
Kevin S. Harrington, 54, faces one felony count of home improvement fraud over $1,000. According to a police affidavit, a property owner hired Harrington of KWE Building Future in Cambridge, N.Y., to remodel her house. The victim allegedly gave Harrington a $10,000 deposit check on a $20,945 contract in December 2019. In March of last year, the victim sent a letter to Harrington asking him to do no more work at the property, as 14 months had passed without the job completion, leaving the home completely unusable. She also asked for her deposit back.
According to the affidavit, the home’s kitchen was gutted, piping was removed, and wiring work was performed, starting the same day the deposit check was cashed in late December 2019. No further work on the property was performed between January 2020 and December 2020. The homeowner alerted Harrington that legal action was pending; in mid-December 2020, Harrington returned to the home and started drywalling the kitchen, promising to finish the job. That promise was unfulfilled. To date, no money has been returned to the homeowner, who claims to have spent over $3,000 to remove Harrington’s work to bring it up to code, and paying taxes and a mortgage on the unusable residence.
Police could not locate Harrington for several months after becoming aware of the situation, and an arrest warrant was requested. Harrington was located this past week and was released on a $1,500 unsecured appearance bond with conditions, including that he not contact or harass the victim. He faces up to three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine if convicted on the single charge.
