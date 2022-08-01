SHAFTSBURY — A woman was charged with two felonies after allegedly attempting to stab a man, biting him and not allowing him to leave a residence.
Makaela Cummings, 21, from Shaftsbury, was charged with aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, unlawful restraint and domestic assault after allegedly attacking a man with a knife, according to court documents.
On July 30 around midnight, troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury barracks responded to a caller who claimed the man was being prevented from leaving the residence, and there was an assault involving a knife.
When troopers arrived, they saw the victim standing in the driveway. He told police that he was at an event with Cummings, when they left and went to the residence. The man and Cummings were arguing, and the argument escalated until Cummings “lost control of her emotions,” said the man.
Cummings then allegedly “obtained knives from different areas within the home” and tried to attack the man with them, according to court documents. She held the knife above her shoulder with the blade pointing down and cornered the man in a room.
The man said Cummings brought the knife close to his head, and he had to grab her by the wrist to prevent her from stabbing him. The man fell back onto a bed, but Cummings was still on top of him, wielding the knife. He rolled her off and escaped, but the man was trapped in the residence for about 10 minutes.
When speaking with troopers, Cummings denied attacking the man, and she said he was “innocent” and never attacked her. The man did suffer some minor injuries that include a bite mark allegedly from Cummings on his knuckles.
Cummings pleaded not guilty to all three charges on Monday in Bennington Superior Court. Her conditions of release include a curfew from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m., no alcohol, no weapons and no contact with the victim.