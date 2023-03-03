BRATTLEBORO — A Newfane man being held without bail for a series of incidents in Townshend, one of which included a knife attack at the River Bend Market, was deemed competent to stand trial during a hearing on Feb. 24.
Scotti Clark, 31, pleaded not guilty to 11 different charges last October, stemming from an alleged assault on several people at the market on Oct. 21, after he was confronted for shoplifting.
“We are in receipt of that evaluation and have no additional evidence to offer at this time on the issue of competency and don’t object at this time to the court entering that finding,” said Clark’s public defender, Joshua Atkisson.
Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein told Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes his office presented a plea agreement to Clark’s counsel last week and requested the court schedule a status conference in two months.
Atkisson said while he and Clark have reviewed the offer, he might request a weight of the evidence hearing prior to a status conference to determine whether his client should continue to be held without bail while his case is pending.
“But we’re also reviewing the offer and may engage in some negotiations,” he said.
Charges against Clark include assault, lewd and lascivious conduct, criminal threatening, petty larceny, disorderly conduct and violation of conditions of release.
During the incident at the River Bend Market, two men received cuts to their hands as they tried to get the knife out of Clark’s hands, but police said no one was seriously hurt.
According to statements from Clark’s family, he suffers from schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication three months earlier and had only recently resumed, which seemed to make his behavior worse.
During the incident at River Bend Market, when employees and other people confronted Clark and tried to stop him, he grew violent and showed a knife and said he would “gut them like a buck” or “gut them like a fish.”
Clark also faces a charge of driving under the influence in Wilmington in April 2021 in which he tested at more than twice the legal limit.
“When I told the defendant his [blood alcohol content],” wrote Officer Ryan O’Neil in an affidavit presented to the court, “he said, ‘That’s what nine daiquiris will do.’”
In June 2022, Clark was arrested after an investigation into a burglary at the Harmonyville Store during which lottery tickets were stolen. Clark was arrested after he cashed the $175 worth of stolen tickets at a store in Brattleboro.
Clark told investigators he stole the tickets as well as “some chew” and about 10 packs of cigarettes.
“The defendant advised he did it because he could not find a job,” wrote Vermont State Trooper Eric Clemens.
According to the store owner, Clark stole $245 in town trash bags, a $30 cash tip jar and $1,475 in tobacco products, and caused $1,125 in damages.
When confronted with the theft at River Bend Market, Clark allegedly threatened a store clerk with a knife and said he would “gut her like a fish,” states the affidavit.
Nine days before the incident at River Bend Market, Clark allegedly threatened a bank teller at People’s United Bank in Newfane, stating he was going to rob the bank.
He was arrested without incident by a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office.
Clark told police Cpl. Brian Turner he wasn’t threatening anyone with a knife, but he just wanted them to take him seriously.
“Clark advised that he wanted to go to federal prison, so that he could start a new life,” wrote Turner.