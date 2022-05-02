BENNINGTON — A woman accused of repeatedly uttering racial slurs landed in court Monday for violating conditions of her release in a separate case.
On Monday in Bennington Superior Court, Amber Butler, 27, of Bennington, was arraigned for violating release conditions after unlawfully entering an occupied home on McCall Street on March 3, 2020.
The violation occurred in December. While Butler was at the Bennington Police Department to answer for allegedly violating the conditions that she not have any contact with the people who lived at the home. Butler violated this condition multiple times, according to court documents, and has two convictions for similar violations.
While in the department lobby, Butler uttered an anti-Black slur in front of police dispatchers. Her behavior was so bad, according to court documents, it “caused multiple staff members within the building to stop what they were doing,” so they could see who was causing the commotion.
The case echoed one from earlier in the year, court documents showed. On May 10, 2021, Butler visited Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for a sore throat. Witnesses told the investigating officer, Bennington Police Cpl. Keith Diotte, that while Butler and another woman were in the waiting area, they were being so loud that about 20 patients could hear them through a wall and closed door.
A registered nurse, who is Black, walked into the waiting room and asked them to settle down. The other woman left, but Butler stayed, and began to yell and make threats.
After the nurse attempted to deescalate the situation, Butler cursed at her and called her the same slur she used in the Police Department lobby.
The nurse said she felt unsafe and threatened. Other patients in the waiting room then became uncomfortable and asked Butler to stop.
Diotte interviewed several witnesses about the incident. Some of them directly confirmed that Butler called the nurse the slur and another said Butler said things that “made her feel uncomfortable.”
When Diotte contacted Butler, she denied calling the nurse the slur. Instead, she admitted to calling her ignorant and another disparaging name. For this incident, she was released on several conditions, including not being on SVMC property for any reason other than a medical emergency for her or her child.
On May 11, Butler was charged and arraigned in that case with hate-motivated disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Butler’s next hearing for most of her charges, including pushing another woman down a flight of stairs, is scheduled for March 2023.
Prosecutor Robert F. Plunkett, deputy state's attorney, could not be reached by press time to explain the protracted adjudication of Butler's cases.