BENNINGTON — A proposed sale of the former Bennington Center for the Arts back to its founders in partnership with a group of artists has been approved in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Final details are being worked out prior to scheduling of a formal closing date for the property, which is expected to be announced later this month and take place in March.
Founders Bruce Laumeister and Elizabeth Small donated the arts center on 5.8 acres off Gypsy Lane in 2017 to the former Southern Vermont College, before the financially troubled school’s closure in 2019.
Since August 2020, the center has been part of a Chapter 7 dispersal of real estate assets of the former college and is the last piece remaining to be sold.
The main campus was sold through an auction at the court in December 2020 for $4.65 million to high bidder Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
Concerning the arts center, no other offers were received before a Feb. 4 deadline set by the court, eliminating the need for an auction process.
"As the rest of Bennington continues to see a rival of shops, downtown, businesses and new families moving to the area, it is important for the Arts Center to reopen and showcase the best that the region has to offer," Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Harrington said Friday of the news. "Once a vibrant, must-see operation, we hope that the center will again become a place of culture, community and collaboration for all."
$500,000 AGREEMENT
Raymond Obuchowski, the court-appointed Chapter 7 trustee who is representing the college’s estate, sought authorization from the bankruptcy court to sell the arts center and related buildings to the Bennington Center for the Arts Inc. for $500,000.
That proposal, which includes a plan for dispersing the sale proceeds, was approved by Judge Colleen Brown in an order signed Tuesday.
Laumeister and Small are expected to partner with a group of artists and will purchase the property through the Bennington Center for the Arts nonprofit corporation. Afterward, the group is expected to form another nonprofit entity to operate the facility as an arts center.
The partners are members of the Society of Animal Artists, although the society itself is not involved in the purchase. Laumeister and Small hosted shows at the center with work from members of the society, and had “a long association with some of the members,” according to their attorney, Lon McClintock, of Bennington.
The 36,000-square-foot arts center includes a 315-seat theater, seven galleries, offices and other spaces. The grounds include a covered bridge museum and gardens. It was built over several years during the 1990s.
TERMS OF SALE
The proposed sale dispersal terms include payment of any sewer and water or other fees due to the town and payment of about $75,000 to cover the expenses incurred for property maintenance, legal fees and other expenses related to the center during the court process.
The remainder would be dispersed to partially cover the claims of two secured creditors of the college: major SVC supporter Frederic Poses, who helped the college obtain a bond for campus construction projects in 2011, and a group of former college trustees who donated money to help the college remain open during the final months leading to the last graduation in 2019.