BURLINGTON — Registration is now open for University of Vermont (UVM) Extension’s Vermont Master Composter course, designed to teach the basics of backyard composting.
The online course opens on Sept. 1. It runs for eight weeks and course materials will be available to participants until Nov. 16.
Topics to be covered include the biology of composting, the decomposition process, site and bin selection considerations, composting in community settings, compost “recipes” and uses, troubleshooting (including how to keep critters out of your compost) and Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law (Act 148).
Two tracks are offered to meet participant needs. The at-your-pace track allows participants to move through the course at their own leisure.
The volunteer track is for anyone interested in becoming a certified Vermont Master Composter to help teach people in their community to become better composters. It includes an in-person workshop and live discussion sessions with instructors offered via Zoom on Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 7.
The cost is $50 for Vermonters and $150 for out-of-state residents and covers all materials. To register or learn more, visit https://go.uvm.edu/mastercomposter. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Deb Heleba at debra.heleba@uvm.edu or (802) 656-1777 by Aug. 15.
A 2022 course participant said, “This course exposed me to the world of solid waste management in Vermont that I was previously ignorant to. In just two months, my appreciation increased for the waste management ecosystem and impact that composting can have on the environment. It was great having such a diverse set of classmates from all different professions that brought a unique perspective to the composting conversation.”
The course is sponsored by the UVM Extension Community Horticulture Program, with financial support from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.