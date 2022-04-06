OLD BENNINGTON — The historic Four Chimneys Inn on West Road has been sold to a couple that previously operated a bed and breakfast in Belgium and had searched for a new opportunity in the U.S.
Marc Baetens and his wife, Kathryn Goble, purchased the property a week ago for $1.7 million. The inn had been operated since 2005 by Lynn and Peter Green, who were married there prior to buying the inn.
Baetens said Wednesday that he and his wife wanted to return to the U.S. after nine years in Belgium. Searching online, one of the attractive properties they noticed was the Four Chimneys, and Goble visited last year before they decided to purchase the elegantly furnished 11-room inn.
The inn is housed in a former mansion on an 11-acre estate that includes extensive gardens and has been a favorite venue for weddings and other events over the years.
Reached Wednesday, Lynn Green said she and her husband intend to remain in Bennington and hope to invest in another property in the area.
They said the inn “was a big part of our lives, and Bennington is, too.”
Green said she’ll also remain active in the Grow Bennington Initiative to enhance the downtown area and expects new projects will be put forth once the pandemic fully lifts.
“I’m happy we moved here — this was our 17th year,” Green said of owning the Four Chimneys. “It was a great experience, and I really like the family that bought it.”
HISTORIC NEIGHBORHOOD
Located just west of the Old First Church and the former Walloomsac Inn, the Four Chimneys property dates to 1783, when it was the home of the Rev. David Avery, the second pastor of the historic church.
Avery sold the estate to Nathaniel Brush, a participant in the Battle of Bennington, according to information on the inn website.
In 1870, Tom Saxton, a Troy, N.Y., merchant, purchased and refurbished the property to its original grandeur. However, in 1910 the house burned to the ground, leaving only the foundation. Philip B. Jennings, a prominent businessman, subsequently rebuilt the estate and lived in it until his death in 1949.
CELEBRITY GUESTS
It was during the 1950s that James Rollis transformed the mansion into a fine-dining restaurant and inn that often served celebrity clientele, including Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and Walt Disney.
In recent years, the owners converted the mansion into a romantic bed and breakfast and refurbished it throughout.
Baetens said Wednesday that he and his wife hope to reopen the restaurant at Four Chimneys.
Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com