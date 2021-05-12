WindowDressers, a Maine-based nonprofit organization that facilitates workshops where participants help to build insulating window inserts for their and other community members’ homes, is coming to Bennington County.
Bruce Lierman, a member of the Bennington Energy Committee, one of several such entities involved in organizing the effort locally, said the inserts — essentially custom-made wood frames wrapped in plastic that fit by friction inside windows — represent a quick and easy way to increase home energy efficiency, especially for Vermont’s older housing stock.
The group of local volunteers has begun accepting orders for the inserts, though customers’ involvement in the process does not end there.
For each order, volunteers trained by WindowDressers visit the customer’s home to assess and measure windows for the inserts and provide a quote. The customer, in turn, must sign up to volunteer at a workshop, or “community build,” where the frames are assembled. WindowDressers recommends a four-hour volunteer shift at a community build for every three to five inserts acquired.
The inserts are relatively inexpensive. The price of one pine insert can range from about $30 to $55, depending on the size of the window, according to a sample price chart published by WindowDressers. The local group plans to give about a quarter of the inserts away for free to income-qualifying families, according to Jim Salsgiver, a member of the Dorset Energy Committee who is coordinating the effort in the Northshire area.
Two multi-day community builds — one in Bennington and one in Arlington — are being planned for November, organizers said. Potential customers and volunteers may contact organizers by calling or texting 802-234-3050, or emailing benningtoncountywd@gmail.com.
The inserts typically last five to ten years, according to WindowDressers, which offers to rewrap frames for $10 per insert.
WindowDressers, which formed in 2010, first expanded into Vermont with a pilot project in Glover in January of 2019, executive director Laura Seaton wrote in an email. Another eight Vermont groups held events the following autumn.
In December 2019, Seaton spoke at a Vermont Energy and Climate Action Network conference — one attended by multiple Bennington County energy committees — after which she was “flooded with interest,” she wrote. But the coronavirus pandemic prompted the program to shut down for a year, forestalling expected growth.
“Now, with vaccination rates climbing and (coronavirus) rates falling, we are preparing to re-open our program for the fall of 2021,” Seaton wrote. “We expect to have 15-18 Community Builds across Vermont this fall. It’s very exciting to see how the town energy committees are organizing to bring this simple energy-saving product to their neighbors so we can warm homes, help the environment, and build community.”
Jim Sullivan, executive director of the Bennington County Regional Commission, another entity involved with the effort locally, said the program is a “good way to keep momentum going around home weatherization,” which saves residents money and reduces fossil fuel usage.
Organizers have submitted at least one grant request and are planning a fundraising push to help cover the cost of inserts for people who cannot afford them, Salsgiver said.
A goal for organizers is to build 150 to 200 inserts, which Salsgiver suspects is achievable.
Salsgiver, Lierman and Sullivan all highlighted the community-building aspect of the program. Organizers already have met through Zoom about a dozen times, according to Lierman.
It’s “really beneficial to have a project like this that has people working cooperatively and staying in touch with each other,” said Sullivan. “Going forward, those connections and relationships definitely will improve the effectiveness of the individual energy committees.”