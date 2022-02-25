BENNINGTON — A plea for a warm kennel to house stray animals, a request to address climate change, and a proposed ban on private aircraft landing strips are among the atypical special warrant articles Bennington County voters will find on their respective town ballots on March 1.
Pownal Animal Control officer Leonard Cote has made the case to the Select Board for a permanent kennel to be on town property and include access to water and electricity — estimated to cost up to $38,000.
The board placed the request on the annual ballot after a presentation of kennel options from Cote, who received widespread praise last year for being unusually active in addressing reports about stray dogs, feral cats or similar complaints.
The funding would go toward a prefabricated kennel, providing water and electricity and related costs.
In Arlington, voters will see three ballot requests, submitted by Mardi Crane-Godreau, Karen Lee and other residents, all of which relate to combatting climate change by taking steps on a townwide level.
Those proposed actions include creating an Arlington Climate Mitigation Fund for the purposes of reducing or off-setting fossil fuel emissions that contribute to global warming.
Also requested is $50,000 for the fund to begin reducing fossil fuel use by town government, and to “seek to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels used by the town of Arlington, through energy efficiency, carbon sequestration, and adoption of renewable energy ...”
Manchester voters will be asked to approve retail cannabis sales in town. This is in anticipation of a Vermont state law change taking effect in the fall that will allow a regulated marijuana marketplace.
Shaftsbury voters will see proposed a lengthy set of zoning bylaw amendments, which include the line, “Private landing strips and helipads are prohibited in the Town of Shaftsbury.”
In Dorset, marble sidewalks aren’t being neglected. Voters will be asked, “Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $15,000 to the Dorset Marble Preservation Association for the purpose of restoring Dorset’s marble sidewalks?”
Dorset also is proposing direct assistance to the performing arts, with a request that $20,000 in town funds go to the Dorset Players Inc. to help sustain the playhouse preservation and maintenance fund for ongoing repairs to the Dorset Playhouse.
All-terrain vehicle use on roadways is on the ballot in Danby. An advisory, non-binding questions asks: “ ... should the select board adopt an ordinance regulating the operation of All Terrain Vehicles and opening certain town highways to ATV travel pursuant to [Vermont law].”
Pownal voters also will be confronted for a third time with a ballot article pertaining to the elected part-time town auditor positions. The Select Board, which has been critical of the positions, which are not required, placed a question on the ballot asking that the three auditor posts be eliminated.
The board placed a similar article on the warning three years ago, asking that the town rely solely on professional auditors to review town books. This was approved by voters.
A citizen petition seeking to restore the posts last year resulted in the part-time, nonprofessional positions being restored in Pownal. No one has yet stepped forward in an attempt to be appointed by the board or elected in the March election. Now, the board is trying again to eliminate the posts.