BENNINGTON — Trash just got a little pricier.
Municipalities in Bennington County are facing higher prices these days for handling solid waste materials — in most cases including a fuel surcharge. For Bennington, that could mean increases of up to 10 percent for residential waste.
Scott Grimm-Lyon, program manager for the Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance, said municipal contracts for services from Casella Waste Systems typically include a fee structure that is linked to the inflation rate.
“As for the unfortunate increase in fees, the rates that BCSWA helped negotiate between the towns and Casella are pegged to the rate of inflation,” he said in an email.
Grimm-Lyon said contracts for Arlington, Dorset, Manchester, Sandgate and Sunderland include a provision that fees for disposal will be either increased or decreased every April 1, based on the rate of inflation or deflation.
That rate, he said, is defined by average diesel prices in the Northeast as defined by the U.S. Department of Energy, as well as the average annual price for garbage and trash collection, as defined by the Consumer Price Index.
“Bennington has a contract that is separate from the other towns, but they have a similar provision, and the fees in Bennington for residential waste will be going up 10 percent, and the fees for construction and demolition waste will be increasing by 12 percent,” Grimm-Lyon said.
FEE HIKES DISCUSSED
Bennington Town Manager Stuart Hurd said this week that “fees at the Transfer Station are governed by our contract with Casella. We have had discussions about the need to raise fees, but no action has been taken. I notified the [Select Board] of the possibility for increases back in February. The fuel surcharge has been in place for quite some time even on private accounts.”
Hurd also has advised the board that since the Bennington transfer station was opened by Casella, “it has been run as a ‘municipal facility.’ The town at one time collected the fees and was responsible for closing costs should it no longer operate.”
But he added, “Casella took over most aspects of the financial viability some time ago.”
Hurd said the state “is now requiring that the station be considered privately operated. Therefore, Casella must charge an additional fee per ton that enters the station. Casella is analyzing the cost changes that would be required. These costs will be passed on to our customers through the tip fee. When ready, I will be seeking board approval for those changes.”
The increase, Hurd said, is because the station “is now considered a private facility [and] must pay a tax per ton. Municipal facilities are exempt.”
POWNAL EXPECTS HIKE
Pownal, which owns and operates its own transfer station on Maple Grove Road, also is facing higher fees and is considering whether to raise rates for residents who dump refuse or other items at the facility, most likely as of July 1.
“I am working with the [Select Board] to come up with a revised fee structure. It is not complete at this time,” said transfer station Supervisor Tom Shuey in an email.
Shuey said Wednesday that the projected increases for Pownal, especially those for hauling materials, now appear less severe than when he met with the Select Board on March 24, when a significant fuel charge was on the table.
But he said the town since has been able to negotiate a lower increase from Casella. “It’s not going to be as large as we thought,” he said.
However, Shuey said the Select Board is still considering a smaller hike in the cost for residents who bring their trash to the transfer station, possibly of about 15 percent over the current fees.
Some individual disposal items, like mattresses and tires, are going to cost the town more to process, he said, adding that Casella’s fee for mattresses is expected to go from $11 to $20.
Those increases could result in the town charging residents more to drop those items off, he said.
“But we don’t want to overcharge,” Shuey said. “Those are fine-line things,” referring to the tendency of some people to dump items along rural roads to avoid transfer station fees.
He said the town’s fees from Casella are not tied to an inflationary index.
Casella officials could not be reached Wednesday for comment.
“Unfortunately, the fee change is being felt a little more this year because the rate of inflation nationwide has been so high,” Grimm-Lyon said. “This will be a great time for people to consider starting or expanding their compost efforts, so they can reduce the number of bags they have to pay for at their local transfer station.”