HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls Country Club owner Jamie Jerome said Monday he’s determined to rebuild the golf course clubhouse and restaurant after a fire that destroyed the structure early Saturday morning.
Jerome, of Bennington, Vt., said he also plans to retain his staff and get a restaurant operating again at the Richmond Avenue location as soon as possible. He’s also working this week to move a scheduled New Year’s Eve event to a different venue.
“I’m not giving up,” he said. “I’ve got my heart, my soul, my time — way too much time — and one of my pocketbooks in it. And, you know, it was coming along beautifully, and we got set back a little bit.”
‘TOOK A HIT’
He added, “We took a hit; we couldn’t even save a fork.”
Nevertheless, Jerome, who also owns Jerome Construction Inc., said he hasn’t worked out all the details yet, but he expects “to be serving food again within 60 days. I know what to do, and I know how to do it. We aren’t closing.”
The fire resulted in nearly “too much of a loss,” he said, “and we might not get back what we had, but we might get something greater than we did have.”
Jerome said he already has some ideas on how to rebuild and will share more details with the public in the near future.
He said the business sustained a significant financial loss in the devastating fire, which left the clubhouse a charred ruin, adding that the building had undergone extensive recent renovations and upgrades.
“I’m thankful nobody got hurt,” Jerome said, saying the rest can be restored.
“The community also has been very supportive,” he said, “and that gives me the strength and inspiration to go forward with this. My family’s been great, and we had something really good going. I’m not willing to let it go.”
CAUSE UNDETERMINED
Hoosick Falls Police Department Officer-in-Charge Paul Aleksonis said Sunday that police were being assisted by the Rensselaer County Cause and Origin Team of fire investigators, but no cause for the fire had been determined as of yet.
Jerome said Monday the fire’s cause is "really irrelevant, as far as I’m concerned. I lost everything. ... They can surmise all they want [about the exact cause], but the bottom line is, I don’t have a clubhouse.”
The furniture, fixtures, equipment, food, liquor in the bar and many other items were consumed by the fire, he said.
Jerome said he also hasn’t heard yet whether his insurance will cover the entire loss.
“It’s overwhelming,” he said. “It’s Christmas; I’ve been up for several days. You know, it’s heartbreaking.”
Jerome said he and his family and staff “are at a loss for words, to tell you the truth. We haven’t even gotten to the meat and potatoes of what it is going to take to do this again.”
But Jerome said he still has “a great piece of property with a great golf course that’s getting better every year, and we’ve got a great community that we serve, and a surrounding area that we serve. ... We’re just going to keep our chins up and go forward and try to make it right.”
FRIGED TEMPS, WIND
The fire was called in just before midnight on Friday, police said, adding that there were a few occupants inside the building when the fire began, but everyone made it out safely.
Firefighters from the village, the town of Hoosick and at least seven New York departments in the area responded, along with Bennington Fire Department personnel.
Crews battled the fire for several hours in near zero temperatures amid strong wind gusts. Three firefighters suffered smoke inhalation, officials said.
The clubhouse site is at the crest of a long hill on the golf course that rises up from Main Street.
Jerome purchased the golf course four years ago and said it has been operating at a high level, with improvements annually to the course and the restaurant open during the winter, as well as during the golf season.