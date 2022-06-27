BENNINGTON — After trying to pass off a fake $50 bill at the Jolly Station, a Bennington man was charged with a felony count of counterfeiting.
Charles Greene, 36, arrived at the Jolly Station on Main Street on May 21 and attempted to buy “the cheapest cigarettes” they had, according to court documents. Allegedly, Greene handed a folded up $50 bill to the store’s employee, and when she opened it, she saw Chinese writing on both sides of the bill.
When the clerk rejected it, Greene groaned and left the store, but not before he was caught on security camera footage.
Greene then went to the Stewart’s Shop on Main Street and asked another customer if he could break a $50. The customer handed Greene two $20 bills and one $10 bill. As soon as the exchange was over, Greene allegedly ran out of the store.
When police arrived at the Stewart’s, they showed the employee there a photo of the security footage from the Jolly Station. The employee identified the man in the photo as the same person who stole the money from the Stewart’s customer.
Police went to look for Greene at his apartment. When they got there, they spoke with his mother — who also identified him in the security camera photo.
Once officers were able to speak to Greene, he said he was unaware that the bill was fake and that he got it from someone else.
Greene was supposed to be arraigned in Bennington Superior Court on Monday, but failed to appear. A failure to appear warrant was issued.