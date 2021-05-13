RUTLAND — The Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging has hired Pamela Zagorski as its new executive director. Zagorski is set to begin her new duties on May 17.
“I am thrilled to join SVCOA and eager to work collaboratively to help make Vermont the best place for seniors to live and thrive in their communities of choice,” Zagorski said in a statement. “I look forward to working with SVCOA's dedicated Board of Directors, leadership team and staff in continuing to advance the agency's mission.”
Zagorski most recently served as chief administrative officer for Seacoast Mental Health center in Portsmouth, N.H. For the previous ten years she was chief financial officer for Community Enterprises, a nonprofit human services agency based in Northampton, Mass. that supports individuals with disabilities in five states.
Zagorski is a graduate of the University of Bridgeport with a bachelor of science in medical technology, and later earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts as well as a Juris Doctor degree from the Western New England College School of Law.
She has served as treasurer for the United Way of Hampshire County, on the Massachusetts Provider Council Public Policy Committee, and as administrative surveyor for the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International.
“We are pleased to formally announce the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for SVCOA with the appointment of Pam Zagorski as the agency's new executive director,” said Howard Cohen, vice president of SVCOA’s board of directors. “Pam was selected after an extensive search process and brings to this important position a strong combination of educational and professional experiences. We believe she will bring an abundance of enthusiasm, professionalism and leadership in guiding SVCOA moving forward.”