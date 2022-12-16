BENNINGTON — The holiday season is upon us, and health officials say it’s time to prepare for possible exposure to the big three respiratory illnesses — COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and influenza.
Dr. Trey Dobson, chief medical officer for Southwestern Vermont Health Care, spoke to the Banner to offer advice on staying as safe as possible over the holidays, while still being festive.
“We still have to recognize that many health risks remain,” said Dobson.
Everyone is at risk, but for individuals over the age of 65, the risk is much higher. Those older individuals are more likely to be hospitalized if they are afflicted with a respiratory illness, but there are ways to manage the risk.
Masking is still important. Dobson recommends those people over the age 65 or with underlying medical conditions wear an N95 mask while in public.
If you’re not at risk, but your loved ones are, Dobson said it could be a good idea to change your behavior before seeing your at risk loved ones. “That's a part of risk assessment,” he said.
After attending a crowded holiday party, for example, put off the visit to grandma's house for five days to avoid exposing her to COVID-19.
Younger individuals can also benefit from masking, especially if they’re traveling. It could prevent them from getting sick and missing out on holiday celebrations.
”Who wants to be sick for an event that you want to be present for?” said Dobson.
Like other rural areas in the country, Dobson said SVHC is seeing an increase in hospitalizations related to respiratory illnesses, but so far the hospital has been able to manage.
It’s important to recognize the chance of infection is still possible.
Dobson noted that it’s not too late to get vaccinated for COVID and influenza. He said the COVID booster starts to kick in within 48 hours, and the flu shot will immediately ramp up your immune system.
“They may not be fully engaged or weak, but some protection is much better than none,” he said.
There is not a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, but masking helps prevent the spread.
If you test for COVID and the result is positive, the rule of thumb is to be cautious for about five days. Dobson said full quarantines aren’t necessary, but being in close contact with high-risk individuals should be avoided.
The wait has been reduced to five days based on the evolution of the virus, how symptoms develop and how quickly the virus replicates in the body. Since most people have been vaccinated or have immunity from prior infection, “about 95 percent of the people will not be contagious after five days,” said Dobson.