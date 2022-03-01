SHAFTSBURY — Preliminary election results are in, and Shaftsbury has sent Martha Cornwell to the Select Board for the next three years.
Cornwell bested longtime town employee and three-term incumbent Ken Harrington, 418 to 174 votes, according to Shaftsbury Town Clerk Marlene Hall.
Voters also rid themselves of the position of town lister, with 379 ballots in favor of elimination of the post and 160 wanting to keep the job on the books.
There were a number of zoning bylaw changes, including new wording that prohibits private landing strips and helipads in town. Those changes passed 294 to 110.
