BENNINGTON — Two of three people arrested in Bennington in the last 48 hours on charges of fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession involved homeless men, begging the question — where are these drugs coming from and how are indigent people buying them?
“In my experience, a lot of these cases involve people from outside the area supplying drugs to addicts on a fronted basis,” said Detective Jason Burnham of the Bennington Police Department. “Dealers supply the drugs to addicts who can sell for them, allowing a small amount of cash or trade to be kept by the addicts. The dealers get what they want — a steady way to sell their wares, and the addicts get just enough to keep them addicted.”
Abbie Harrington, 26, and Jacob Lundy, Sr., 28, both homeless, were arrested Monday on three counts each of fentanyl trafficking, cocaine possession and a violation of conditions of release, possession of a weapon while committing a crime. Both face maximum sentences of 30 years behind bars on the trafficking charge and an additional five years on the cocaine charge. The violation charge carries a maximum six-month sentence if found guilty.
According to a police affidavit, both Harrington and Lundy were inside an apartment on Maple Street in Bennington. They had been doing drugs for days, when the leaseholder asked them to leave. They both refused, scaring the tenant. Police responded to the scene, finding both in a bedroom with drug paraphernalia, a knife, as well as packets of fentanyl and cocaine hidden under a mattress.
In an unrelated case, a third person, Luzander Montoya, 36, of Holyoke, Mass., was also arraigned Tuesday on fentanyl trafficking.
Police say on Aug. 22, Montoya was standing outside a dark SUV parked at the Comcast Building on McKinley Street in Bennington. A complainant told police that several people inside were using needles. Police arrived and found the occupants inside the SUV, using drugs. Montoya was later identified as the fentanyl dealer. He was arrested after a warrant was issued by police. Montoya also faces a maximum of 30 years behind bars if convicted.
There have been several cases lately in Bennington of addicts being used by gangs and drug dealers to sell drugs, and allow the dealers to stay in their apartments or face other severe consequences after falling into debt to those dealers.
In one recent case, Jason Simpson, 26, of Springfield, Mass., was charged with kidnapping and human trafficking, after the boyfriend of the victim told police that both had been selling drugs against their will for a few weeks in the Bennington area, because they owed Simpson money. Simpson allegedly kidnapped the girlfriend and drove her down to Massachusetts, where she was held against kept for nearly two days until the boyfriend could come up with the $1,500 he allegedly owed the drug suppliers.
Montoya is being held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland on a $10,000 bond. Harrington and Lundy are also being held on a $10,000 bail. None of the three have, as of press time, been released.