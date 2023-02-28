BENNINGTON — A Massachusetts man convicted last July of sexually assaulting a minor after climbing into her window with a deadly weapon was handed a five-years-to-life prison sentence in a Bennington courthouse Tuesday.
Denzel Lafayette, of North Adams, Mass., was 22 when he drove to Bennington to meet the then 15-year-old victim at her residence after connecting with her over social media. Lafayette was convicted of climbing into the girl’s window while carrying a pistol in the early morning of Aug. 16, 2020, and sexually assaulting her. The victim pointed to Lafayette and identified him at the trial as the man who sexually assaulted her while her family slept.
The trial ended with Lafayette's conviction on two counts — sexual assault on a minor, no consent, and having a weapon while committing a crime, both felonies.
Judge Cortland Corsones dismissed one of the three charges — luring — linked to the victim and Lafayette’s relationship on Facebook. A count of possessing child sex abuse images also was dismissed last year.
“It's difficult to share the trauma and to feel a sense of reliving the nightmare that was caused,” wrote the victim’s mother in a statement read in court at Tuesday's sentencing. “It's difficult to explain the damage done to her and her future potential. My daughter and our family have suffered emotional and mental fallout from his crimes. Denzel sexually assaulted her at a time when her understanding of personal dignity, value and worth was being developed. His actions have affected her views of her value, her voice and how men value her as a young lady. Denzel’s attack was not only on her body but also her soul, dignity and emotional development.”
“Her words haunt me in a profound fear of the night she describes,” the mother’s statement went on to say. “Denzel needs to be shown that his actions affected many people's lives. He needs to know the amount of pain he has caused.”
Lafayette chatted with his defense attorney, mumbled to himself and rolled his eyes during the victim’s statement.
Prosecutor Alexander Burke asked for a sentence of 10 years to life, with Lafayette to serve an additional seven years above the time he’s already served, plus probation.
“In this case, the defendant came up to Vermont in the middle of the night specifically to sexually assault a child he knew as a child,” Burke told the judge. “In addition, the defendant brought a firearm with him during that encounter. He knew the victim was a child and still chose to come up here. His only objective was to commit this crime.”
Lafayette has a criminal and mental health history, as well as a substance abuse history from Massachusetts, starting at the age of 16, including a conviction for disorderly conduct in 2018, assault and battery in 2019 and presenting obscene material to a minor in 2019, where he served 612 days of incarceration. He also has a conviction for possessing child sex abuse images out of the commonwealth and is on the Massachusetts sex offender registry. One of his minor victims was impregnated during an attack. His record check shows three probation violations from Massachusetts, which caused his probation be terminated as a result. Lafayette has three children, including a newborn.
A post-sentencing investigation report showed a clear need for treatment. However, the report states that the defendant does not accept responsibility for his crime in this case. He has denied ever viewing child sex abuse images despite his Massachusetts conviction, and he indicated that he wouldn't participate in programming.
“I'm not going to take programming, because that's basically saying I did that, and I didn't do that,” Lafayette told the doctor in charge of the investigation report. “So, what's the need for programming?”
The report also stated that Lafayette presents a high risk to others in the community for recidivism. The report concluded that Lafayette is not appropriate for treatment because of his lack of responsibility. He would be classified as a level B offender, lacking insight into his criminality and its effects on his victims and relationships.
“When he's in jail, he would not be at risk of harm to further young women and girls,” Burke told the judge. “Given all those factors, we believe that an appropriate sentence, in this case, is 10 years to life.
Lafayette spent nearly three years in jail as he awaited trial because of a change in a series of defense lawyers and the COVID-19 pandemic. His present attorney, Richard Enzor, told the judge that it was enough, and that if Lafayette was ever to be rehabilitated, he needed a chance to be set free.
“I think sometimes we don't give enough weight to that when someone is waiting for trial with no resolution,” Enzor said. “All that time spent wondering what was going to happen without any real support in the jail, counseling, rehabilitation or other means to deal with much of the mental anxiety that he was facing in waiting for trial. All of that's punishment enough. I'm going to suggest to the court that a meaningful response here is one that involves a split sentence, in which Lafayette will be able to go forward with his life, at the appropriate time, making the appropriate decisions, learning wherever he can from this experience, as well as acquire experiences he's had.”
Enzor asked for the minimum required by the statute, three years to life, all suspended, with credit for his time served and probation.
Lafayette was given the opportunity to make a statement, which he refused.
Moments later, Corsones came back with his decision.
“Mr. Lafayette does not take responsibility for his behaviors,” Corsones said. “Therefore, he is not considered an appropriate candidate for treatment at this time, and it was determined that the defendant falls within the high-risk group to reoffend.”
"After communications occurring over social media, the defendant traveled to Vermont late at night for the express purpose of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old," he continued. "Today, the victim's mother presented a victim impact statement. Clearly the assault had a significant and long-lasting effect on the victim's mental well-being.”
Then, Corsones weighed Lafayette’s life history, saying, "In many ways, Mr. Lafayette is a sympathetic figure. According to his self-report, his mother was addicted to crack cocaine, and his father was a drug dealer. He was placed in state custody at approximately age 4 and remained in state custody. He reports that he was sexually abused, starting at age 4. He told the author when he thinks about his childhood, he wishes he was never born, because he never had any support from anybody to raise him the right way, to tell him what's right and wrong, how to be a man and how to live life.”
Corsones handed down a five-years-to-life term, suspended, except for five years — three of which already have been served. Lafayette must ultimately take responsibility for his crimes, the court noted. If he does not and doesn’t complete intensive sexual offender programming, he can potentially remain in jail for the rest of his life. If he takes responsibility, participates in rehabilitation, he can be out in two years, with a probation period still to be determined by the court. He also must register as a sexual offender for life. Corsones also sentenced Lafayette to one-to-four years on the gun charge, suspended, to run concurrently with the assault charge.
Lafayette had no reaction to the judge’s decision. A sheriff's deputy led him out of the courtroom to start his sentence.