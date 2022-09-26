BENNINGTON — A Bennington resident and convicted felon faces life in prison after allegedly violating court orders to leave two local women alone.
Gregory Stewart, 63, has three open cases against him for violating various court orders, according to court documents. The first incident occurred on Aug. 3, and he is being charged with violating an abuse prevention order for the second, or subsequent, time.
Stewart is a convicted felon in Vermont, New Jersey and New York. He has been convicted of second degree aggravated assault, terroristic threats and more. Because of his criminal history, Stewart faces life imprisonment as a habitual offender.
After Super Court Judge John Valente issued a final stalking order on April 20 on behalf of the first victim, Stewart was ordered to stay away from and not have any contact with her. On Aug. 3, he allegedly attempted to speak to her and get her attention while she was getting her mail.
On Sept. 8, he was charged with violating an abuse prevention order for the subsequent time, but this time it involved a different woman. Nine days earlier, on Aug. 31, Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady granted that victim a temporary relief from abuse order.
Allegedly, Stewart violated the court order by calling the second woman 14 times in one night. He also texted her. The next day, Judge McDonald-Carry granted a final order for relief from abuse against Stewart.
Bennington Police were alerted on Sept. 23 that he allegedly violated that order. The day prior, Stewart was “texting and calling her throughout the day nonstop,” according to court documents. That night, the woman attempted to enter her car, and Stewart ran toward the vehicle, grabbed the car door handle and entered the car before the woman could lock it.
The woman asked him to leave the vehicle and to leave her alone. He then allegedly said that he had guns with him and that he would shoot everyone in her apartment. He fled when she started to call the police.
The woman told police Stewart has threatened to hurt her, kill her or send other people after her. She also said that he looks through her bedroom window.
While speaking with police, the woman got a phone call from a restricted number. The police officer that was present recognized Stewart’s voice on the other end of the call.
Police then arrested Stewart. It was noted in the court documents that Stewart was issued previous citations for violating the court order on Sept. 20 after he made contact with the woman. The woman has called the police at least five times since Aug. 31 to report that Stewart violated the order.
For this latest incident, Stewart was charged with criminal threatening and second degree aggravated domestic assault. He was also charged with aggravated stalking with a court order violation and violating an abuse prevention order, but those charges were dismissed because of a lack of probable cause.
He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges at his arraignment in Bennington Superior Court on Sept. 23. He has been ordered to have no contact with his victims, and he is being held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.