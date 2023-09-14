BENNINGTON — A Rutland man who pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent operation of a vehicle with a death resulting in a 2020 fatal crash that killed a Pownal woman was quickly tracked down by police after a Rutland judge issued a $100,000 arrest warrant when he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing.
Gage Capen, 23, skipped his scheduled sentencing hearing at the Rutland Criminal Courthouse on Thursday morning after taking a plea deal in the case in June.
His sentencing had been scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. He has been out on his own recognizance since the case began in July 2020.
The family of the victim, Kianna Peters, who planned to make a statement at the sentencing, made their way up to Rutland from Pownal to participate in the hearing, only to face the frustration of Capen failing to show.
After waiting 30 minutes for Capen to appear, Rutland Judge Cortland Corsones ordered Capen be arrested on a warrant by any Vermont law enforcement agent. Corsones attached a $100,000 bail order to the arrest warrant to ensure his participation. Capen was believed to be on the run from the charges, and local law enforcement and U.S. Marshalls were actively pursuing him after the warrant was issued.
Candie LeBarron, mother of Kianna Peters, told the Banner, “I'm very angry. We've been waiting to maybe get some kind of closure, and now we're right back to the waiting game. Where is the justice for my daughter?”
At approximately 1:35 p.m., Kianna Peter’s family was notified that Capen was located at a relative’s residence in Rutland by police. He was taken into custody and brought to the courthouse for a new bail hearing.
Capen appeared in shackles in front of Judge Corsones with his head bowed a little before 2 p.m. Corsones ordered Capen held on a $100,000 surety bond a new sentencing hearing could be scheduled. Capen did not speak at the hearing and was immediately led out. A check on the Vermont Corrections website had not yet placed him in the system as of press time.
“It's been a nightmare that nobody has woken up and feels like we never will,” said Kianna’s grandmother, Donna Peters-Abbott, after the hearing. “Justice is not being served. This is crazy. The laws in Vermont, they need to be changed. He should be charged with vehicular manslaughter and not allowed to get a license back. He didn't have a license when this happened. He's been out doing whatever he wants to do.”
“I'm just happy that he's behind bars right now,” Candie LeBarron said. “He's been out here, living it up and acting like nothing ever happened, like he didn't kill my daughter. He even told the cop when he was getting arrested that he didn't want to face us at all, that he did not want to see the family and our faces.”
According to a Vermont State Police affidavit, Capin had been driving a 2000 Saab 9-3 in the early hours of July 9, 2020, with three passengers when he lost control of the car along a curve on West Street in Proctor. The top-down convertible reportedly flipped and landed on its roof, trapping Kianna Peters underneath. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The other passengers — Kassandra Boardman, 19, and Tatiana Goulette, 23 — were ejected and suffered serious injuries. Capen, the only one among them wearing a seat belt, suffered head trauma and scrapes.
An investigation later found Capen “solely at fault for this crash” for failing to stay on the right side of the road and in his lane. Capen was also accused of driving without a valid license and going at least 10 mph over the speed limit in a 25-mph zone. A local hospital didn’t find any alcohol in his system.
Capen reportedly admitted driving without a license but said he drove because he was the only sober person in the group. He also admitted to speeding during the earlier part of the drive but not when the crash occurred.
Capen told police he lost control of the car while trying to make Peters sit down. He said she’d been standing in the car, and he was attempting to pull her back down — a statement that police said was corroborated by his two other passengers. However, the women reportedly said he’d also been driving erratically throughout the trip, including swerving a lot, crossing the center line, and speeding up then slowing down.
The original three charges carried a maximum 15-year sentence for each if convicted. The plea deal reached with state prosecutors in June carried a combined 9-month to 4-year sentence, with 9 monthsto be served behind bars. The remainder of the sentence was deferred, meaning the record would be expunged if Capen completed his probation successfully without any further incidents. It is now believed that Capen could possibly forfeit his negotiated plea deal and face an immediate jail sentence under Vermont law.
There is currently no date set for the next sentencing hearing. It remains unclear whether Capen will still be allowed to follow through on the plea deal made with prosecutors.
It is also unclear whether Capen will face any additional charges linked to his failure to appear at Thursday's scheduled sentencing hearing. As of press time, Capen had not posted bail.