U.S. Sen. Peter Welch's office provided the following contact information for those seeking information including road closings, or assistance as a result of the on-going flooding:
For specific questions on road closures, shelters, food assistance, and other services, please call Vermont 2-1-1 or visit https://vermont211.org/.
For additional information on road closures, please visit: https://newengland511.org/
For weather updates, please visit https://weather.gov/btv/ or https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert to sign up for VT-ALERT updates.