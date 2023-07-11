Londonderry Flooding-Drone

A drone photo shows the extent of flooding in Londonderry on Monday, July 10, 2023. 

U.S. Sen. Peter Welch's office provided the following contact information for those seeking information including road closings, or assistance as a result of the on-going flooding:

For specific questions on road closures, shelters, food assistance, and other services, please call Vermont 2-1-1 or visit https://vermont211.org/.

For additional information on road closures, please visit: https://newengland511.org/

For weather updates, please visit https://weather.gov/btv/ or https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert to sign up for VT-ALERT updates.

