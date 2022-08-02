BRATTLEBORO — Some Consolidated Communications customers in Windham County lost internet service Tuesday morning, a company spokesperson said.
Nicole Elton, Consolidated's senior manager of public relations and media, said some customers in Brattleboro and other areas of Windham County lost service at about 6 a.m., adding that services were restored by 10 a.m.
"Our teams worked swiftly to move impacted customers to new equipment and all services were restored by 10 a.m.," she said. "We are sorry for this service interruption."
No estimate of the number of customers affected was available as of press time.