BENNINGTON — Incumbent Jeanne Conner is seeking reelection to the Select Board in a five-way race for three open seats.
“First and foremost, I am not ready to walk away from the hard work I/we have done during my years on the Select Board,” Conner said. “I know there is never going to be a prefect time to step away, but at this juncture I feel continuity on the board is really important so we don’t lose momentum on some really big projects.”
Among those, she said, are the on-going community policing process; efforts to expand recreation and community options at the Recreation Center and the former Bennington High School building -- now being renovated for multiple new uses; and planning for use of the American Rescue Plan funds, through which Bennington is expected to receive $3.9 million in federal pandemic relief funding.
“I want to see our downtown continue to grow,” Conner said. “I am excited about what is happening in Bennington. The new businesses that have opened and the ones that are opening in the near future are great news for our town.”
Conner said she’s “a strong believer in a vibrant downtown. A thriving downtown builds community, supports tourism and is an economic driver. It also provides us with a gathering space where all are welcome.”
RECREATION A KEY
Recreation “is a huge draw to Bennington now,” she said, “and I want to continue to support our trail system and make Bennington an even more walkable/cycling-friendly community and provide recreation opportunities for everyone. There are positive health implications as well as economic benefits to doing so.”
Conner, who was first elected to the board in 2016, works at Buxton School in Williamstown, Mass., and has also worked in fundraising for not-for-profit groups in the region, including Southwestern Vermont Health Care and the Bennington Museum.
She served on the Bennington School District board for eight years and has served on the boards of several community not-for-profits.
She has lived in Bennington since 1989 and raised two children here.
Conner said she takes “the responsibility of being on the Select Board very seriously. I’m always prepared. I’ve missed only one meeting in six years.”
She added, “I’m a stickler for accuracy, the truth and doing business properly according to the Open Meeting Law,” and strives to be “honest, thoughtful, measured, reasonable, optimistic, use common sense and try to see things from different perspectives when making decisions.”
Conner added that she wants to serve “alongside my fellow select board members, and it is my hope that the other 'Jean' is also reelected for three more years.”
She and current Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins initially ran as a team with the slogan ‘a great pair of Jeans.”
“We are a very active board that is not deterred by difficult initiatives or projects,” Conner said. “We work together well and have accomplished a lot.”
Because she has experience on the board, “There is no learning curve for me,” Conner added. “I can take a seat at the table and not miss a beat. Continuity at this point is really important to move these big projects forward and not lose momentum.”
While considering herself optimistic, Conner said, “I do not have my head in the clouds. I am aware and appreciate Bennington has serious issues that need attention and solutions. I will support initiatives that make sense and will produce results.”
The Bennington mission statement, which was created through a community effort in 2020, “is very meaningful to me,” Conner said. “I have the privilege of reading it at each meeting, and I take every word of it to heart.”
The statement as adopted reads, “Bennington is a welcoming, engaged, inclusive, resilient community where everyone regardless of identity shares in our vitality and benefits from an outstanding quality of life.”
“I will serve the town of Bennington and North Bennington with integrity, passion and commitment, as I have for the last six years,” Conner said.
The other candidates in the race for three Select Board seats are challengers Tina Cook and Peter Niles and incumbents Jeannie Jenkins and Tom Haley.