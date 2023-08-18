BENNINGTON — Bennington County Head Start students and their families gathered at Willow Park on Friday morning to make some music together, celebrating the end of their summer program with a drum circle event led by a special guest.
Otha Day uses his “Drum to the Beat” program to engage crowds from as young as his 3-5-year-old subjects on Friday morning, to high school students, to adults at community or corporate events. Day is a big believer in the power of the drumbeat to encourage togetherness and cooperation.
“I use drums to help people talk about sensitive issues like race, racism, gender violence … We use drums to connect people and then make it easier to feel like we have a relationship and then talk,” Day explained.
Day said the sedentary lifestyle so many of us live now impedes progress in some of the subjects that he tackles, and getting people up and moving is a great way to stimulate productive conversations.
“It’s always easier to talk when you are moving,” Day said. “Usually when we are arguing, we are sitting still and standing still. But just like when you are on a football team, baseball team, basketball team … you develop relationships because you’re moving all the time, and the blood is flowing.”
“If you’re moving, you’re more apt to feel like you have a relationship,” he later added. “Like we’re doing something together, and not just talking. Because talking is so in our heads, especially talking about challenging issues like race or gender violence.”
The end-of-summer bash was sponsored by Vermont Arts Exchange, which funded the day – in addition to several other recent events in Bennington and Rutland Counties – with a $5,500 grant through the Vermont Arts Council. VAE is focused on bringing the arts to children, not only for the experience of witnessing or taking part in artistic expression itself, but also as a collaborative effort that engages students in all educational endeavors.
“We use the money for arts education,” explained Heather Bullock, special projects coordinator for VAE. “Our main goal is not only to bring high quality arts experiences, but to bring education to teachers, so they can use arts and music as part of their curriculum, whether it be math or science, or any subject.”
Friday’s event certainly fit that bill. Not only did the Head Start students get to drum and dance the morning away, but they made their own simple percussion instruments out of recycled and reused materials, such as filling plastic bottles with rocks and sand to join the musical effort.
Tonya Havens, education manager for Head Start, said they were very grateful for Day and VAE.
“It’s a fun, relaxed event. Usually we plan them and have all these activities going, but we just wanted something relaxed to end our summer together,” said Havens. “It’s nice, it’s an ending for those going into kindergarten – this is a final hurrah for them.”
As entire families were invited to join, there were plenty of older siblings and parents joining the pre-kindergarteners from the child care organization in the song and dance.
“Drums are so wonderful, because we all have a heartbeat, we all are rhythmic, we all are dancers,” Day said. “So I use drums to help people move and dance and have fun… my job is to help everyone connect to their heartbeat. If you can connect to your heartbeat, you can connect to someone else’s heartbeat.”
Day was assisted during the day by another local musician who shares that belief.
“Something like this, it kind of breaks down that barrier between the audience and the performer, and puts everyone on the same level,” said Justin St. Clair, a recent Mount Anthony graduate now headed into his junior year at the University of Rhode Island. “I totally agree with (Otha). That’s what’s great about this. It brings people together, connects them, without using any words.”
St. Clair is majoring in music therapy at URI, with a concentration in jazz piano. Coincidentally, Day is an accomplished jazz pianist himself. Despite meeting previously, Day and St. Clair learned this serendipitous tidbit about each other on Friday during their conversation with the Banner.
Friday’s event didn’t necessarily have the potentially charged undertones of some of the events Day facilitates, but the soothing and restorative nature of music was still on display.
“One mother just came up to me and said her little boy gets too overstimulated, usually, but he is absolutely loving this and is totally engaged,” explained Bullock. “Otha’s philosophy is that there’s a lot of healing through music – and drumming in particular.”
St. Clair echoed that sentiment.
“It’s like I’ve learned in music therapy,” he said. “Even babies have a natural sense of rhythm. You can play a song and they’ll just naturally start moving to it. It’s ingrained into our bodies.”