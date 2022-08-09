BENNINGTON — As the Democratic primary campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives reached decision day, the top candidates for the office made a final push for votes and hoped for the best.
Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray spent the day in Chittenden County, with stops in Burlington, Colchester, Essex Junction, Williston, Shelburne and South Burlington planned.
A number of polls showed Gray trailing Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint of Brattleboro, as the two vied for their party's nomination -- and the chance to become the first woman to represent the Green Mountain State in the U.S. House. Louis Myers of Rutland was expected to finish out of the running.
Balint was expected to appear in Bennington later Tuesday afternoon before heading home to Brattleboro for election night. She had planned stops in Burlington, South Burlington, Vergennes, Middlebury and Rutland.
While a number of polls showed Balint with a comfortable lead, another suggested Gray was in the lead. But Gray, in a phone interview, said the only poll that mattered was the one that would be counted by town and city clerks Tuesday night.
"The most important poll is the poll that happens on Election Day," Gray said. "I have been so encouraged and inspired by turnout across the state and I know that Vermonters will make the best decision."
Republicans faced a choice between Ericka Redic of Burlington, Anya Tynio of Charleston and Liam Madden of Rockingham to succeed U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, who is seeking the Senate seat being left by retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
While Gray's and Balint's positions were closely aligned on many issues, including reproductive rights and climate change, Gray positioned herself as "pragmatic" in the same mold as Leahy and Welch. Balint, who had touted her ability to bring state senators together, gained progressive supporters when state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale dropped out of the race and endorsed her.
Indeed, the race at times seemed a proxy fight between the state's establishment and progressive Democratic factions, with Gray and Balint as the respective standard-bearers. Leahy voted for and donated money to Gray, while U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Balint and appeared with her late in the campaign.
Former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, was seeking the Republican nomination for Leahy's Senate seat. Polls suggested the race between her and retired military officer Gerald Malloy were close, but that many GOP voters remained undecided.
Welch was expected to defeat a pair of Democratic challengers, Isaac Evans-Frantz of Brattleboro and Niki Thran of Warren, for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.