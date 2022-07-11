BENNINGTON — Louis Meyers brought his campaign for the U.S. House to Bennington on Monday. Meyers, a former social worker and probation officer, is currently a physician in primary care and hospital medicine.
A Democrat, Meyers is in a four-way primary race for the seat currently held by Rep. Peter Welch, who is running for the U.S. Senate.
Other Democratic candidates are Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Sianay Clifford of Essex Junction. Meyers visited The Coffee Bar and other businesses during his visit to Bennington.