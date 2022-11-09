BENNINGTON — The court ruling on the competency of accused murderer Darren Pronto to stand trial was once again delayed Wednesday as Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary issued an order to have a guardian-ad-litem in place before decisions can be made.
As the hearing wrapped up, a heated confrontation between the mother of Pronto and the mother of his victim erupted outside the courtroom.
Wednesday’s hearing was initially scheduled as an all-day, contested competency hearing with witnesses and testimony. That plan was scrapped late Monday afternoon when prosecutors released orders for a competency finding and stipulation that Pronto receives treatment at an appropriate mental health hospital for an agreed-upon period.
The Wednesday hearing was shortened, with the judge expected to accept that finding. But the judge felt the need for the guardian to be found before those issues could move forward.
In most cases, a judgment of incompetence proceeds the appointing of a guardian. However, since the issue of competence in Pronto’s case is directly tied to a negotiated stipulation to confine him, McDonald-Cary used her discretion to search for the guardian ahead of time.
A guardian-ad-litem is a volunteer who advocates for a defendant who is found incompetent to stand trial. Guardians are mainly used to represent a child in a sexual abuse or neglect case but are used in cases where a court rules that an adult defendant is not competent to make decisions on their own because of a mental illness.
The issues of the official acceptance of the incompetent determination and the stipulation to confine Pronto in a mental hospital will be set for a hearing in the near future once an acceptable guardian is secured.
Prosecutors in the case filed two documents late Monday afternoon: an uncontested finding of incompetence to stand trial for the murder, and a second allowing for Pronto to be held at the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Berlin for up to 90 days. If the court officially accepts the findings at the future hearing, Pronto will then be transferred from the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, where he has been in custody since the murder, to the custody of the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health.
According to the stipulation, if Pronto is determined after treatment to no longer need hospital-level care, he may be stepped down and transferred to the Middlesex Therapeutic Community Residence, a staff-secure recovery facility, for the remainder of the 90 days. The order could be extended for another 90 days, then extended again if warranted and ordered by the court.
Pronto will remain charged with murder in the first degree in Hamann’s death. The state dismissed no charges, and he is still being held without bail. McDonald-Cary addressed the question of holding Pronto if custody is transferred from the Department of Corrections, but no determination was made. As for now, Pronto remains at the Southern State facility.
The pivot to the 90-day hospitalization results from ongoing negotiations between both sides as to what is in the best interest of justice. Two separate competency evaluations, one from the defense and one ordered by prosecutors, came to the same conclusion — that Pronto was mentally incapable of standing trial. Prosecutors still can move forward criminally, either by ordering a new evaluation or, if Pronto is deemed fit at some point, bringing him back into custody and going forward with the murder charge.
There is a slight chance that Pronto could be let back into the community in the future, either by being found not guilty at trial or by being deemed incompetent to stand trial without hospitalization.
Another issue that came up was whether the court would order a transport of Pronto to the courthouse to be present at the upcoming hearing. McDonald-Cary hinted that she would issue dual orders, one for transport if Pronto is willing, and the possibility of a video link from the facility if he desires. So far, Pronto has refused to appear at any of the scheduled hearings in the case, either in person or on a video feed.
After the hearing ended, the mother of murder victim Emily Hamann, Kelly Carroll, and Pronto’s mother, Colleen Pronto, got into a loud argument as they left the courtroom.
“You’re just as guilty as he (Pronto) is,” Carroll yelled at Colleen Pronto.
“Do you know who I am?” Pronto yelled back.
“Yes, I do,” Carroll answered. “You brought him back to town and lied to give him an alibi. I know exactly who you are.”
Family members and a court officer stepped in between the two women, and the situation was defused. Members of Emily Hamann's family were then escorted to the Victim’s Advocate Office down the hallway. Family members could be seen crying and hugging each other as the door to the office closed.
As of press time, the competency hearing had not been scheduled, and no guardian-ad-litem had yet to be named for Pronto.