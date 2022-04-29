BENNINGTON — Citing concerns about the aging condition of the Mount Anthony Union High School building, Superintendent James Culkeen has proposed an engineering assessment and a “master plan” to upgrade the facility — both the building’s infrastructure and its ability to meet the needs of a 21st-century education.
In addition, he said the state has notified school districts that it will authorize inspections of all school buildings in light of a recent report commissioned by the Agency on Education on conditions in Vermont’s aging schools. State officials notified the district that an assessment could be done at MAUHS as early as the fall.
Culkeen’s comments come as the state prepares to test all schools for PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls) contamination. The first schools in the union to be tested are MAUHS, which opened in 1968, and Arlington Memorial High School, which was constructed in the 1940s. Both date to before the lubricant PCBs, determined to be a likely carcinogen, were banned in 1979. The substance previously was used in electrical capacitors and transformers and in other materials or products. Culkeen said Friday that testing will begin in 2024.
The superintendent told the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union board at its March meeting that remediation work to deal with any PCB contamination could be both disruptive and costly. He urged the board to contact area lawmakers to provide state funding for that purpose, in light of the mandate the state has set for testing of all schools.
He noted that buildings on the Burlington High School campus were shut down after an inspection in 2020 revealed significant levels of PCBs in the building, and in-person classes were moved to a non-school building. The city is now considering a proposal for a new high school, estimated to cost more than $200 million, including demolition of the current building.
MAUHS ASSESSMENT
Culkeen told the board in March that he wanted to have the school assessed to determine what repairs or renovation work is needed, and to determine the building’s long-term viability as a school. The total cost and scope of work stemming from an assessment report could prompt a multi-year effort by the district and possible bonding for construction funds, he said.
“For a few years now, you’ve heard me talk about how I want a facilities study done of Mount Anthony Union High School,” Culkeen said at a March 16 board meeting. “My concern is what’s below the floors and above the ceilings, as the building is approaching being 60 years old.”
The superintendent said he was “concerned about the viability of that building going forward, particularly before we start piecemeal spending money on it.”
Culkeen said at that meeting that a request for proposals seeking a facilities assessment resulted in a site visit walk-through by five firms on March 15. As a result of that walk-through, he said the administration would be refining the request for a more in-depth study.
STATE STEPS IN
The superintendent said Friday that the state had since notified school districts that it will authorize inspections, “so we have suspended our RFP at this time.”
He doubts the state inspection will cover more than “the nuts and bolts” of basic infrastructure issues in Vermont schools, meaning the MAU district will likely issue another RFP after that report is received to hone in on specific issues at Mount Anthony.
Currently, Culkeen said, he will assess any renovation proposal at the high school as to whether only “cosmetic” changes are warranted in light of the coming assessments, which could result in work being ripped out during a later project.
Asked whether the administration has considered a new high school, Culkeen said that is not something he is proposing, but long-term viability of the building “is one reason why you have an assessment.”
Instead, he is proposing a “strategic plan, or a master plan” to upgrade the high school building.
PRIORITIES
“My priorities are really infrastructure priorities,” Culkeen said during the March MAU meeting, and “to determine the structural soundness of a 60-year-old building.”
Those concerns include aging plumbing and electrical infrastructure, bathroom facilities in the high school, as well as the the capacity for educational programming as it has evolved since the school opened.
“Our principal can tell you that space can be at a premium [at MAUHS],” Culkeen said, adding that when the high school was designed and built, “a lot of the spaces were not used for programs they are now being used for.”
Bathrooms “are antiquated, and that’s being kind, and certainly not ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.”
The assessment also should address any potential environmental issues concerning the building, he said.
He said an assessment report could result in a five- or 10-year spending plan for the high school, which could involve bonding for work “that can’t done in one budget cycle.”
The high school currently has 925 students, according to the MAUHS website, and is jointly supported by the member districts of Bennington, Pownal, Shaftsbury, Woodford and North Bennington.