BENNINGTON — The Select Board heard some concerns and an objection this week to a proposed new public information coordinator for the town.
The board also considered but stopped short of a vote to end the local face mask directive for local business establishments.
In what was the board’s first reading, or initial consideration of Town Manager Stuart Hurd’s proposed public information post, questions were raised Monday about the proposed duties and about the salary and benefits package. Hurd said that would total approximately $80,000 annually.
Hurd told board members that the need for someone to coordinate communications duties across all departments and both upgrade and link town websites, and subsequently maintain them, has been recognized for some time.
As proposed in his written proposal, the salary and benefits “will come from funds originally budgeted for operating supplies within the town recreation budget, but over the course of the year, have not been needed. We can, therefore, fund this position without increasing our budget.”
Hurd has recommended having the position begin on July 1, the start of fiscal year 2022.
Resident Mike Bethel, who called into the board’s meeting, objected to the cost for the new post. Bethel asserted that “you have got enough staff” at the town office to handle those duties and “could shuffle things” between existing job descriptions.
Referring to the cost going forward, Hurd said at one point that there is an opportunity to reduce existing website maintenance contracts if the new staff member can take on some of those duties.
DESIGN VS MAINTENANCE
Board members Tom Haley, Jeanne Conner and Bruce Lee-Clark said they have misgivings about one person handling both communications duties and the design of website upgrades.
Haley said that from conversations with people involved in information technology businesses, he believes it is commonly understood that “maintaining and creating websites involve different skill sets.”
It was suggested that design contractors might have to be hired to upgrade the websites for a public information employee to afterward maintain them and update the information.
Hurd said an overall goal is to “bring the websites up to a much higher level,” primarily the town website and that of the Bennington Police Department.
Haley agreed, saying that one of the first things visitors or potential residents do is Google a town website, and Bennington’s must be “up to standards.”
Hurd proposes an employee who would work under the direction of his office and department heads to better communicate with the public and react quickly to concerns of residents.
The employee should have “in-depth knowledge of the use of the web and social media, the ability to write effectively, to work well in a team setting and provide materials to the public through the web, press releases and the like,” he wrote in his proposal.
The employee also would handle Freedom of Information Act requests for public records, and would be expected to better coordinate the release of information across all departments.
In addition, the person would guide writing and editing of news releases, advertisements, brochures, newsletters, posters, flyers, social media posts, webpages and electronic communications.
A background with proficiency in the use of the Microsoft Office suite would be required for candidates, while a bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, marketing or an IT background is preferred.
Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said the position will be taken up again by the board at a June meeting.
FACE MASKS
Also Monday, board member Jim Carroll proposed a vote on whether to end the board’s May 2020 emergency directive to local businesses to require shoppers to wear face coverings.
Carroll said the directive, which came shortly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, could be withdrawn in light of recent public health announcements as a larger and larger percentage of the population becomes vaccinated.
Carroll said he believes it could be left up to the individual business owners whether to require face masks.
However, some board members said they didn’t want to vote on an item that was not on the agenda Monday and recommended placing the proposal on the next board agenda.
Carroll subsequently withdrew his motion in that light.
Jenkins said posting the question for the next agenda will give the public time to consider the change and then ask questions during that meeting.