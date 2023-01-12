BENNINGTON — A long-sought comprehensive opioid addiction treatment center, capable of providing methadone to patients in the Bennington area, could become a reality in 2023.
BayMark Health Services, which operates 440 facilities providing addiction-related services in 37 states and Canada, including four similar clinics in Vermont, has received a building permit to renovate a former Family Dollar store site off Depot Street to create space for a clinic.
The company also has notified the Vermont Green Mountain Care Board of its proposal, by requesting "jurisdictional determination" for the implementation of an opioid treatment program in Bennington.
The facility, which would provide comprehensive treatment services including methadone treatment, will require a certificate of need from the GMCB. The process of reviewing applications for new medical services or facilities in Vermont – such as new imaging equipment or a hospital renovation or addition – requires a certificate of need, a process that normally takes several months.
A full application to the GMCB for the proposal has not yet been submitted.
NATIONAL NETWORK
Texas-based BayMark Health Services now operates treatment facilities in St. Johnsbury, Newport, Berlin and St. Albans through a subsidiary, BAART Behavioral Health Services Inc., or BAART Programs.
Michael Crisp, BayMark’s director of development, said in a Jan. 6 letter to the state board that BAART Programs “will be expanding its reach in the state of Vermont to the Bennington County area, providing both methadone and buprenorphine medication-assisted treatment” at the proposed new clinic.
“In addition to the provision of medication management,” he said, “patients will also benefit from additional services to include counseling services, case management, crisis intervention, referrals, assessments, and care coordination.”
The clinic site, within the small business center at 120 Depot St., “has a tentative floor plan of 3,760 square feet, with an additional 3,470 available for future expansion,” Crisp wrote.
He said the facility plan calls for “3 dispensing windows, 2 group rooms, 5 counseling offices, a lab and an exam room. The total build-out cost is projected to be around, $750,000.”
RECOGNIZED NEED
The Bennington area has sought a comprehensive center, referred to as an addiction treatment hub, in part because patients who could benefit from methadone now must travel to North Adams, Mass., Rutland or Brattleboro for the supervised treatments.
“This is the one service we’ve been lacking,” said Todd Salvesvold, a registered nurse at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center who serves as community health team leader for the area’s Blueprint for Health.
An estimated 100 individuals in the area struggling with opioid addiction could benefit from methadone treatment, local care providers have said.
“Bennington County has a significant need for a treatment hub,” Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said. “Presently, the lack of a hub has made it difficult for those in treatment to live their lives fully.”
She added, “It is very difficult to hold a job, go to family events, such as parent-teacher conferences and school events, and take part in community life with the frequent disruptions of traveling to ... other hubs for treatment.”
“This is very good news,” said Town Manager Stuart Hurd. “If this is in fact the treatment hub all of us, including our partnering agencies, have been hoping for, then it’s a really good thing.”
“The need to open [a hub center] in the Bennington region is due to the opioid-related deaths surging 200 percent within the last year and having the highest number of opioid related deaths of any region in the state,” Crisp said in his letter to the state board. “The current absence of a hub in the region means that residents in this region are traveling each day over an hour to receive services ... A daily burden preventing many from remaining in recovery.”
Methadone is considered well suited for someone going through withdrawal or who has recently completed that phase of addiction treatment. It addresses the physical withdrawal symptoms that occur when opioids are no longer present in the system of the person, which cause cravings that can prompt a relapse to using heroin or other opioids.
“With the build-out of the opioid treatment program, the county of Bennington will have a hub to support patients in need of a more structured treatment setting by providing methadone or buprenorphine, coupled with counseling services,” Crisp said in his letter. “In providing this support to the community the goal is to reduce the negative impact opioid use disorder has shown in the community, particularly in overdose deaths. The presence of this program in this community will also assist in the reduction of local Emergency Department visits for potential patients presenting for opioid disorder assistance and needs. BAART will partner Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to facilitate referrals and provide a continuum of care to patients in the area.”
RECENTLY SOLD
The 1.7-acre business center at 100 and 120 Depot St. was recently purchased for $700,000 by Dionysus, LLC, and BGB Holdings, LLC, entities owned by Realtor Paul Carroccio, of TPW Real Estate, and partners.
Carroccio could not be reached for comment on the clinic proposal.