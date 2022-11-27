ARLINGTON — The annual tree lighting and holiday parade is a team effort that shows off the community spirit of Arlington.
This year, as is tradition, the Arlington Garden Club, the Lions Club, and the Community House put their shoulders to the wheel for the celebration, according to Jean Freebern, the garden club’s corresponding secretary.
That’s in addition to the Arlington Fire Department, the Arlington Rescue Squad, and other local residents who drove in the parade, creating a stream of holiday lights that passed twice through the center of town.
Spirits were cheerful among the about 100 onlookers who broke out their winter clothes for the occasion.
“We consider Sunderland, Arlington and Sandgate as our towns,” Freebern said in an email.
Several locals guessed that there has been an annual tree lighting in Arlington for at least 20 years.
“Our former Arlington community tree lighting years ago was mainly fired by the Arlington Community Club and the Arlington Garden Club. The last few years the Lions Club, who has always done the tree lights, began the parade, I think, inspired by Jim Baker,” Freebern said in an email.
“When [Baker, the former director of the Vermont State Police] inspired the town with his Arlington Area Renewal Project, and convinced different groups to step up and improve/renew the town, there was an increase in the festivities at the holiday time,” she added.
One thing was for certain: In addition to plenty of credit to go around, there were also plenty of cookies and hot chocolate, too.