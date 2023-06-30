BENNINGTON — About two dozen community members from faith and outreach organizations gathered Thursday evening to place signs, flowers and candles at People’s Park in downtown Bennington to protest the park’s sudden closure Tuesday. the group also expressed support for individuals who use the park daily, and are seeking a dialogue with the police and the town about how to move forward.
“Closing People’s Park does not provide any support for the people who regularly spend time there,” said Jack Rossiter-Munley, co-organizer of the Community Café, a volunteer organization serving pay-what-you-choose meals for underrepresented residents of Bennington. “My experience with those who spend the most time in the park has been with a group of caring, engaged community members who take care of each other despite numerous barriers and personal challenges.”
Rossiter-Munley was at the park Thursday to protest the town’s sudden closing of the park, which runs along the Walloomsac River off of Depot Street.
Assistant Town Manager Daniel Monks and Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette cited several factors in their decision to close the park, including resident complaints, safety concerns, drug use, and health reasons. The park’s closing comes at the heels of a state eviction of several homeless individuals and families on June 1 after funding for a motel voucher program ran dry.
“The Bennington Police Department made the suggestion,” Assistant Town Manager Monks said on Tuesday. “The management supported that decision to close the Park temporarily to help us clean up the park and reset expectations for the appropriate behavior of park users. It’s unfortunately been kind of a steady buildup of inappropriate behavior there.”
Doucette told the Banner the park could reopen as early as Monday.
“As the spring and summer have progressed, the members of the Bennington Police Department have been watching the activity down at People’s Park,” said Doucette. “There has also been quite a bit of illicit drug activity and consumption of alcohol down there. When the officers went down (Tuesday) to conduct a check, the condition of the park was atrocious, with feces and vomit in the grassy areas and people under the influence of drugs and alcohol. It needs to be cleaned immediately for health and safety concerns.”
“The issues cited by the town were the presence of needles and the presence of vomit and feces,” says Rossiter-Munley. “Well, there are no public bathrooms in Bennington, and there is no way to safely dispose of needles in the park. Rather than address these gaps in town infrastructure, the town decided to close People’s Park. Let’s try those solutions before we close down the park for some of the most vulnerable members of this community, putting them into even more Jeopardy.”
Rossiter-Munley says he was initially surprised by the sudden closing.
“I think most people who read that article in the newspaper were surprised because it seemed to come sort of out of nowhere,” Rossiter-Munley said. “Communication seems to have broken down because, as evidenced by this group of people here today, the amount of caring in the town is not in question. The amount of willingness to come together and find creative solutions to support people in need is not in question. Closing the park does not align with those values.”
Rossiter-Munley agreed there are issues but said those can be overcome with dialogue, compassion, and a good plan. He also feels the needle issue is exaggerated, emphasizing a Riverwalk clean-up in April with several dozen volunteers who found no needles in the park or for several dozen yards along the banks in either direction.
“I’ve come to know the people who gather in this park through the Community Cafe. I can say that cafe volunteers have always been treated with the utmost respect. There is a community of caring that happens here in the park. There are people who bring food back to others who, for whatever reason, can’t come over to the cafe themselves, even against incredible personal challenges, whether it’s struggling to find a home or struggling with substance use disorder. There are still people who are finding a way to care for each other when they are in need. I don’t dispute the problems, but I don’t think the people are the problem. This action, to me, makes the people the problem rather than identifying what seemed like gaps in town infrastructure that could be filled.”
“This means a great deal to them,” Rossiter-Munley added. “There are very few places where unhoused people can come and feel safe in this town. This is one of them. If you have a gathering place, a place to find shelter, or a safe place to find even a little bit of comfort, that can mean everything.”
When reached for comment after the protest, Doucette said he stands behind his decision to close the park temporarily.
“People need to understand it’s about public safety and health,” Doucette said. “We’re not going to tolerate drinking and drug use in a public park where families are supposed to be able to use the walkways and the pathways. And we also have to think about the future. A whole group of people would like to see a new skate park built. We need to make sure that bad behavior is in check before we start doing any of that.”
Rossiter-Monley said he would be more than happy to sit down with Doucette or the town to talk about solutions but stops short of chalking this up to safety. “If you want to be serious about community policing, you don’t close down public spaces. You don’t kick community members out. That doesn’t say public safety. That doesn’t say community safety. It’s an idea of safety for a certain segment of the population at the expense of actual safety for another.”
Doucette said he was willing to sit down and talk about options.