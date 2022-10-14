BENNINGTON — The Center for Restorative Justice held its second Bennington Justice League Kickball Tournament on Friday afternoon.
“It’s to give a fun opportunity to community partners to get together and have fun,” says Leitha Cipriano, executive director of the center.
The four teams that participated were the Center for Restorative Justice, Bennington Police Department, the Vermont Department for Children and Families, and Winhall and Manchester Police departments.
The Bennington Police Department entered the tournament as reigning champions.
Although the Winhall Police Department took the trophy this year, all the teams left the field in good spirits.