BENNINGTON — The police review board has formed its first committee — to focus on community outreach.
The Bennington Community Policing Advisory Review Board met on Nov. 17, focusing on creating the committees needed to move their work forward.
Board member Marsh Hudson-Knapp said, regardless of what committees the board creates, there needs to be a main focus on the goals the Select Board gave the policing board and its related committees. In addition, he said, the groups should only focus on a few topics at a time, so their work can be done well.
Hudson-Knapp wanted to begin with collaborative community policing, as well as safety and equity. When considering safety and equity, he suggested starting with recommending a “complaint and compliment process” for the Bennington Police Department. This would connect with the board's goal of reviewing data to identify problems, patterns and positive actions.
Robert Ebert said he wanted a committee to design a program for outreach to “community stakeholders,” like United Counseling Service or the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless to connect with the people “who have more negative views of the Police Department.” Ebert wants to do this in an effort to see if the data the board has regarding the perception of the department would hold true if the survey population is expanded.
“The survey only had like 375 people (respond),” he said.
Board member Jeff Vickers thought, if the survey is going to be expanded, populations who might not have a negative view of police should also be surveyed to get the most accurate data. Board member Will Greer agreed and said he would like community outreach and communications to be the first established committee.
Board Chairwoman Kelly Carroll narrowed the board's opinions down to three possible committees: Collaboration and Community Policing, Safety and Equity, and Communications and Community Outreach. Carroll said that based on the discussion, community outreach seemed to be the best place to start.
The Community Outreach Committee was the only committee that was formed at this meeting. Carroll, Ebert and Greer all volunteered to be on the committee. Ebert said their first duty will be to create a “charge” or committee goal to present at the next board meeting.