BENNINGTON – Now advertising for its third general manager since the grand opening in March, the Bennington Community Market board is expected to evaluate next steps for the nonprofit entity once a new manager is onboard.
Riley Flynn, who could not be reached for comment, resigned from the position this week, a market spokesperson said.
Flynn was named interim manager of the downtown market in May, after the first manager, Diana Shepherd, was relieved of her duties by the board for unspecified reasons.
The nonprofit board also now has a new chairwoman, Callie Fishburn, who replaces original board chairwoman Aila West.
Reached Thursday, Fishburn said board members “have stepped up and taken a more active role in the operations” during the search for a new manager.
Fishburn said she couldn’t comment on the turnover in the manager’s position, saying that involves personnel matters.
“But I’ve got a really wonderful board of directors that is very committed to the mission of the market,” she said.
Asked about possible changes under consideration for the market, Fishburn said, “I can’t really comment on that right now; once we have a new general manager we are excited about working with that person in managing the market as an important asset for the community.”
She said interviews for the position will begin soon.
FACEBOOK CHATTER
Fishburn said she had not seen recent criticism on social media of the market operation and the purported limited amount of stock on the shelves.
Comments on one Facebook post this week included complaints that “there is next to nothing on the shelves,” and that the food is “too expensive.”
Town Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti said Thursday, “The town fully supports the market as an important source of local food products, particularly now that the Bennington Farmers Market is no longer downtown. I am meeting regularly with the market’s board of directors and they understand that changes need to be made in management, and they have posted a job opening for a new general manager.”
She added, “Start-up businesses are hard, and the best way we can be supportive is to continue to shop at the market, enjoy a delicious meal there, and give them some time to find the best leader to bring the vision to life. Federal funds awarded from Peter Welch’s office will also help the market to get through this start up phase.”
The advertisement job description states in part:
“We’re hiring an upbeat, financially focused General Manager to run the Bennington Community Market, a non-profit community grocery with a mission to increase local food access in downtown Bennington, Vt. Our ideal candidate has a strong management background, understands the grocery/produce/cafe business, and likes working with people.”
Compensation for the job is $1,000 per week and the stated duties include:
• Managing the market business plan and budget in collaboration with the board of directors.
• Creating and maintaining relationships with the town, health department, and other bureaucracies to ensure legal compliance in all store activities.
• Running the market: hiring staff, stocking the store, coordinating volunteer work days, working with contractors on renovation projects.
• Maintaining relationships with farm partners and distributors and processing invoices promptly and accurately.
• Supervising retail employees in all of their shift duties, and/or delegating supervisory support in their own absence.
“As we move out of the startup phase,’ the job posting states, “this position will be instrumental in researching and implementing our benefit package and vacation/time off policies.”
OPENED IN MARCH
During the grand opening in March, a sizeable crowd assembled at the market at 239 Main St. for a ribbon-cutting.
The market had been proposed as a community initiative that would provide space for local farmers and vendors to sell products, and address the contention that the downtown had become a “food desert,” after supermarkets moved from the town center to Northside Drive decades ago.
Surveys and group discussions over several years identified a desire for a downtown market, Barsotti said after the opening.
The town contributed to the estimated $500,000 in start-up costs in a former furniture store building at the corner of Main and Grant streets by approving a $200,000 loan through the Bennington Revolving Loan Fund.
Other start-up costs were covered by fund-raising efforts and grants. Fishburn said that, as a nonprofit organization, fund-raising has been ongoing.