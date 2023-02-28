BENNINGTON — It's official. The Bennington Community Market is holding a grand opening ribbon cutting on March 9 and opening its doors to the public. The ribbon cutting will get underway at 11 a.m., and the regular store hours will be daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"Having a place downtown to do grocery shopping is an incredible asset to those of us who live and work downtown, as well as a great draw for people who don’t," said Jenny Dewar, executive director of the Better Bennington Corp., which is hosting the event.
"To have locally sourced food in one location is inviting to people all over Bennington, as well as our surrounding neighbors," she added. "Wild Oats in Williamstown and Guido’s in Pittsfield are good examples of this. People travel to get good food. I look forward to eating the prepared food and shopping for my groceries immediately after the ribbon cutting."
Community Market at 239 Main St. is a non-profit grocery store with a broad social mission, and will be stocked largely with locally grown, produced or crafted items, much of it coming from nearby farms. A bakery and café is designed to serve as a community center, and hot and cold meals will be sold. The quality at Community Market will be high, but the prices reasonable, supporters have said. SNAP assistance cards will be welcomed, and staff will work with residents on a limited budget to make sure that they can afford purchases.
The store also has space available for gatherings, classes and more.
“I’m thrilled to share my passion for cooking and feeding the community and excited about the dishes we’ll have to offer," said General Manager Diana Shepherd in a release. "We have a talented group of cooks and bakers with a wide range of expertise, including international foods, as well vegetarian and vegan options."
Aila West, the Market’s Board Chair, added, “We are so grateful to the many community members and organizations who donated to the Market and helped us with our start-up costs. This is truly a community supported enterprise and we are offering a new marketplace for many small businesses. We look forward to seeing the Market busy with local shoppers.”
In addition to offering fresh food and a community gathering place, the Market is expected to be a contributor to the growing downtown economy.
"My motto is 'Feet on the Street.' The market will do just that," Dewar said.
For more information, visit @BenningtonMarket on Facebook and Instagram, and join the newsletter on benningtonmarket.com for more updates.