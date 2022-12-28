BENNINGTON — Organizers for the Bennington Community Market on Main Street say the downtown store and café should be opening in late January or early February, despite initial hopes of a pre-Thanksgiving soft launch.
“There have been delays with contractors and parts for equipment,” Shannon Barsotti, the town’s Community Development Director, said Wednesday. She said staffing is set, and the market is poised to apply for final health inspections and a certificate of occupancy as soon as everything is in place. But pieces of equipment – some of it bought used – need things like new electric cords or parts for a stove hood.
“To get all of that done between Thanksgiving and Christmas, forget about getting anybody to show up or ordered parts,” Barsotti said.
"The Carpenter Group has done beautiful work at the market. Rising costs and delays with materials and equipment are a real challenge that every building project is facing these days, Barsotti said. “The whole supply chain (problem) is a real thing.”
Community Market is a non-profit grocery store with a broad social mission, and will be stocked largely with locally grown, produced or crafted items, much of it coming from nearby farms. A bakery and café is designed to serve as a community center, and hot and cold meals will be sold.
Barsotti said fundraising for the market has been going well. “They were trying to raise about $40,000 or more,” as a financial cushion for the first few months the market is open, she said, adding that the organizers are launching a membership drive to help raise the final dollars.
For more information on the market or to donate, visit https://www.benningtonmarket.com/ or the Bennington Community Market on Facebook.
Two grants were awarded to the market, including the Regional and Local Impact grant for $35,000 from Vermont Community Foundation; and a $20,000 grant from the State of Vermont Building Communities program, both designed to support local economic development, job creation, and downtown vitality.
Market organizers also received big news from Washington, with the federal spending bill approved by Congress earmarking more than $2 million for Bennington’s Fair Food Initiative. It's described in a press release from U.S. Rep. Peter Welch’s office as an effort to build “an inclusive, fair food system for all."
“This funding will allow the Town of Bennington to support a food distribution hub that will serve Bennington’s expanding food system and be a catalyst for workforce development and job training, economic development and business growth, improved food access for better health, and a decreasing carbon footprint," the release said.
“Some of that will come to the market, which is fantastic,” said Barsotti, who worked with Welch's staff on the funding proposal. She said it’s unclear when the funds will come through or specifically how they will be used. Like other federal programs, including the Community Development Block Grants, the money will flow through the town budget and out to Fair Food Initiative projects.
Barsotti said partners in that broader Initiative project will include Bennington College, Southwest Tech’s culinary program, and the Vermont Veterans Home.
Public sessions will be held to consider options for the funds — which might include a focus on helping local farmers with production or shipping; creating a shared cooking space or incubation center for food initiatives; trying to improve food access and delivery for consumers; and/or focus on jobs and the local food economy, for example. There is ample space located behind the Bennington Community Market to house some of these programs if they come to fruition.
“There’s a lot of things that could spin off this,” Barsotti said. She said further information on the funding and public hearings will be released in the near future.