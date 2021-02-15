BENNINGTON — Every weekday in front of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, on Pleasant Street, volunteers offer members of the public free hot drinks and pleasant conversation.
It’s called the Community Coffee Pot project and it runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. All are welcome to visit. The outreach sprouted from a meeting of the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council. It was born out of frustration about not being able to find daytime shelter the homeless this winter, said Mary McGuinness, a member of St. Peter’s who participates in the interfaith group. It started the first week of December.
“There’s been a lot of talk about how we serve the homeless, and this is just one of the things that’s come out of those discussions,” said Rev. Angie Emerson, interim rector of St. Peter’s.
Students from the School of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales stop by and get hot chocolate and people from the neighborhood stop, too. “So it hasn’t turned out to be a ministry to the homeless but it has been a ministry of hospitality, and people have really enjoyed it,” she said.
Teams from five different faith communities take turns serving hot drinks. They are St. Peter’s, Congregation Beth El, Second Congregational Church, Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales and the Friends (Quakers). The volunteer teams often consist of members from more than one faith community. The teams prepare and serve coffee, hot chocolate and tea on the church sidewalk. Signs remind people of the need for masks and social distancing. The outreach is not about proselytization, just basic human-to-human-contact.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, McGuinness and Marsh Hudson-Knapp, from Second Congregational, also involved in the interfaith council, joined two other volunteers at St. Peter’s downtown location. It was bright and cold afternoon and they had built a little snowman on one of the two tables.
Having a bus stop just up the street has helped spur interaction. “People figured out pretty quickly they could come down here, get a cup of coffee and get back,” McGuinness said.
“Want a coffee, hot chocolate?” McGuinness asked a man passing by along the sidewalk toward School Street.
“No. Thank you, though. Thanks, appreciate it,” he replied.
Hudson-Knapp said the outreach “started out with a really small number of people stopping. And it’s ended up with a nice mix of people — little kids coming from school that are cold stop by and get cocoa. We had I think seven of them the last time I was here. They were all shivering and glad to get warmed up,” he said. “And then other people who were just walking on the way home” or elsewhere.
At the same time hot drinks are offered, free clothes are offered a few steps away at the Coat Rack on the porch of St. Peter’s. “It’s a good fit together because people get a coffee and go shopping,” McGuinness said. “We’ve had wonderful wonderful donations to the Coat Rack.”
Helping Hands of Bennington County has offered generous support of this effort. “They have been just enormously helpful. They’ve brought tons of really nice clothing,” McGuinness said.
Many others have helped as well, often anonymously. “Yesterday we got a box in the mail, I don’t know who sent it, from UPS with eight shirts inside, brand new, from Lands’ End,” she said. Some people have left large donations of money. “It’s a real community project at this point.”
On Feb. 4, most of the clothing available was geared toward warm weather. McGuinness said they needed more cold weather items.
As for the future of the hot drinks outreach, the original plan was to continue it through March. “But if people are willing and able I think it would be great to keep it going, (with) lemonade in the summer time,” McGuinness said.
“Absolutely,” Emerson replied.
The women then directed attention to the Pause Place, a little open-air chapel on the west front side of the church lawn. It’s meant as a place for prayer and meditation, with outdoor benches nearby. The place was once the setting for the church nativity scene.
“Our junior warden (Bill Harrington) hauled it out of the cellar and then he built the foundation and he used the doors from the old fence in back to cover up the cement blocks,” McGuinness said. “A labor of love.”
“This would be a wonderful place for people to be able to come and picnic, get a sandwich from downtown and come down here and sit,” Emerson said. “And our backyard is just stunningly beautiful and goes right up to the river.”
Tacked on a bulletin board inside the Pause Place was the program for the Take Back the Walloomsac Walk on Feb. 1, held in memory of Emily Hamann, who was murdered on the Walloomsac Walkway on Jan. 18. This walk and service started at and was led by St. Peter’s, which has taken an active role in response to the tragedy.
Emerson spoke of the motivation for this response.
“I just feel strongly that faith communities don’t exist for themselves,” Emerson said. “If we can’t reach out and help people in the community heal after this ... people are really reeling from this.”
The Community Coffee Pot project needs more volunteers. One doesn’t have to a member of a faith group to volunteer. St. Peter’s office can be reached at office@stpetersvt.org.