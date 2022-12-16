BENNINGTON — Students at Mount Anthony Union High School have been given a unique opportunity to experience how satisfying it is to help their community.
MAUHS students are about to finish their first semester of the new Community Based Learning program. Organized by CBL coordinator Allison Brigham and worksite coordinator Dale Copeland, the program allows students to get out of the classroom and into the community.
By working with businesses, organizations and individuals, these students see the impact they’re able to make in the town while discovering new interests that could help them choose what to do after graduation.
About 12 years ago, Copeland began the Twilight Program that brought at-risk students into the community. This small group of boys helped around town wherever needed, including setting up Main Street’s holiday lights with Better Bennington Corporation’s Bill Clark.
Running this program made Copeland the key to community based learning. Brigham called him her guardian angel.
Copeland said the goal with the new Community Based Learning program is to teach the students life skills to get them ready for the real world.
“I think what it boils down to is treating these kids like adults,” he said.
Enrolled students are able to take a service, work-based or field study approach to the program. Some students volunteer in classrooms, others volunteer at the hospital, and some volunteer around town at establishments like the Bennington Museum. Copeland also has a small group that delivers meals around town.
Brigham said last week Copeland was contacted about a family who was in desperate need of help. Their home was in bad shape, and it needed to be cleaned out so the proper repairs could be made. The furnace was broken, and Copeland said the family kept their stove and dryer running all night so they wouldn’t freeze.
“Some of our students went over and helped with that, cleaning it out,” said Brigham.
That’s the magic of the program. “It teaches a very valuable lesson to our students that if they can help somebody, how good do they feel after they accomplish that project,” said Copeland.
Some of the students have never experienced the hardships they had to witness through the program, and it gives them a new perspective on community. “They need to have these experiences,” said Brigham.
There is another woman who gets help from Copeland’s students regularly. She’s housebound, so the students help with her grocery shopping, medical needs, meals and other tasks.
“The boys have grown such a relationship with this woman,”’ said Copeland. One of the boys checks in on her on his way to work. Other students also check in on her from time to time, and Copeland said his students found her after she fell. Another time, a student was there to catch her before the fall.
“You know, you don’t see this in every community,” said Copeland. “I admire this school, this administration for letting us go with it.” Other schools would cite the risks associated with releasing students in the community, but MAU gave the program the green light.
Part of the program includes an in-person class. Brigham and Copeland begin each lesson by going around the room and asking the students to share one thing they got out of the program that week. It helps the students learn from each other’s experiences and reflect on the work they’re doing.
At this week’s class, most of the teenagers participated in the discussion. They reflected on the tasks they completed and how it helped other members of the community. A young man explained how he assisted an elderly woman log into Facebook to see new photos of her grandkids.
Another young man, who works with first graders, said “Going there brightens up my day.”
Brigham said she has students asking her how they can sign up for a second semester.