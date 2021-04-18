BENNINGTON – A metal pole with telecommunications antenna and associated equipment is proposed at a town-owned parking lot site near 117 Pleasant St., roughly opposite the former Stark Hose Firehouse.
AT&T Mobility, LLC, is proposing a pole of approximately 40 feet in height, including the antenna equipment at the top, within the public right-of-way.
Town Planning Commission Chairman Michael McDonough said the town received the proposal to erect an AT&T Small Cell installation in November, and the commission reviewed it for height, antenna and hardware and aesthetic considerations.
Noting that permitting approval for telecommunications facilities falls under the jurisdiction of the state Public Utility Commission, McDonough said commissioners “found no undue adverse impact of the installation and acknowledged enhanced downtown cell service.”
He added, “The commission did request that the installation finish be changed from the proposed clear anodized aluminum finish to a black anodized finish to enhance the overall visual quality of the installation. A revised submittal confirmed the acceptance of this suggestion.”
Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks said the proposed pole with the antenna equipment “is about the size/height of a typical utility pole.”
He said the Planning Commission provided comment to the PUC after a public meeting and did not oppose the project.
“At some point,” Monks said, “the Select Board will be asked by AT&T to approve of a lease of a portion of the town [right-of-way] for the pole, but that request has not been formally made to the Select Board, yet … In any event, when such a request is made, it will be an agenda item at a Select Board meeting should the Select Board agree to entertain AT&T’s request.”
Company officials could not be reached for comment on the proposal and the type of communications upgrade expected.
According to information about the project provided to the PUC, the installation is intended to enhance wireless service along Pleasant Street and in the downtown area.
In early March, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation requested an extension of the project comment period to March 17 to allow time for the company to finalize an analysis of the project’s impacts on any historic properties, and then to afford time for the division to review and comment.
On April 1, the PUC posted its approval of a certificate of public good for the project for New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, doing business as AT&T.
A simulated photo that was included in the original project application shows a black pole located just inside the sidewalk on the town parking lot property, with a shrouded section at the top covering antenna equipment.