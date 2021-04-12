BENNINGTON — Planning for a series of semiquincentennial milestones coming up over the next several years is fully back on track after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on state government.
Efforts to enhance and coordinate celebratory events marking the revolutionary-era events that swept this region during the 1770s were showing solid progress in March 2020 when COVID struck hard.
In mid-March, the Legislature was moving toward approval of a state commission to plan 250th anniversary state and national celebrations from at least 2025 to 2027. But lawmakers were forced to abruptly shift to remote meetings and shift their focus almost entirely to the health emergency.
Jonah Spivak, of Bennington, was one of those who early on advocated advance planning for the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bennington in August 1777 – and to also highlight the numerous other historical events from that era in Vermont and nearby states — not to mention the July 4, 2026, anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
“I am thrilled that the commission has been created and delighted to have an opportunity to serve on it,” Spivak said.
SLOWED BY COVID
He said legislation filed by Bennington lawmakers Rep. Mary Morrissey and Sen. Dick Sears had attracted wide support by early 2020. However, shortly after he and several others from the area testified for the bill before a legislative committee – dressed in colonial era garb – the Statehouse was shut down by the pandemic and other priorities took precedence.
“The core group got going here [in Bennington],” Morrissey said, “going back to Jonah saying, ‘what are we going to do?’”
As time passed last year with the bill still on the back-burner, Morrissey said she and others asked Gov. Phil Scott to create a 250th commission by executive order, which he did in December.
The governor also placed $25,000 for anniversary planning purposes in his budget.
Fifteen commission members from around the state were appointed in March.
MUCH TO PLAN
Named as chairwoman was Vermont Historic Preservation Officer Laura Trieschmann, who said she has had some conversations with commission members about setting up a schedule for meetings.
In addition to the work of the commission itself, there will be subcommittees working on events or tasks, she said, and plenty of opportunity around Vermont for individuals, institutions or groups to become involved.
Trieschmann said she sees the commission “as both a planning and promotional” group for coordination of multiple celebrations around the state.
“We need to be a guiding committee,” she said, meaning one that can provide an outline and “a tool box” for planning events and celebrations.
One goal, she said, is to provide a website presence to not only promote and coordinate anniversary events but to ease research of historical materials.
A grant coordinating component also is likely, she said, along with efforts to partner with the federal government and nearby states, all of which were a focus of Revolutionary War action during the period.
“I am really excited to get this up and running,” she said.
CLUSTERED EVENTS
The same British army invasion marching from Canada toward Albany, N.Y., that resulted in a disastrous rout in the Bennington area in August 1777, also involved an earlier battle in Hubbardton in July 1777, and culminated with the surrender of Gen. John Burgoyne’s army after the Battle of Saratoga in October 1777.
That stunning victory over the British is considered by many historians the turning point of the war for independence.
In addition, militia streamed into the area in 1777 from Massachusetts, including from Berkshire County; New Hampshire, Connecticut and other states in response to the invasion.
“This will be an opportunity to stop planning in our individual silos,” Trieschmann said of plans to work with the other states.
CELEBRATION SITES
Among possible celebrations are events to mark the capture of Fort Ticonderoga from the British by Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys in May 1775; the Battle of Valcour Island on Lake Champlain in October 1776; the adoption of a declaration of independence for what was then the republic of Vermont in Westminster in January 1777, and the adoption of a constitution for the republic in July 1777 in Windsor.
Vermont did not become a state and join the United States until after the revolution in 1791.
Spivak said he also plans to advocate for recognition for the Breakenridge Stand-off in Bennington in July 1771, which is seen as a moment when the idea of an independent Vermont originated.
The standoff involved Vermont settlers and members of the Green Mountain Boys and officials from New York state attempting to evict settlers from contested border land.
EDUCATIONAL FOCUS
Trieschmann said planning also will focus on educational components to the celebrations, and the commission is expected to work with the state Agency of Education to develop curriculum “to really engage the younger generation to be part of this.”
And there will be a strong focus on everyday life in the colonial era, not just on the battles and famous figures, and on all of the groups living then in what later became Vermont, Trieschmann said, including farmers and townspeople; women, Native Americans and African Americans.