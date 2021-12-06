BENNINGTON — A new mixed-use building with commercial space and 60 housing units is proposed for the vacant lot at 113 Depot St.
Paul Carroccio said he and Steven Rosenberg, a partner in the development entity Roscar LLC, and others from the Bennington area are working on the project, which Carroccio expects to submit to town planning officials in about a month.
Carroccio, who also owns the Bennington Brush Building complex east of the vacant lot on North Street, said the project is proposed on the former Henry M. Tuttle Co. lumber and hardware site.
The Tuttle site lies between the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services building at 121 Depot St. and the former town highway garage, now home to the Village Garage Distillery at 107 Depot St.
Preliminary plans call for approximately 13,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor of the structure, and approximately 60 rental units for upper floors.
The residential units would consist of studio apartments, and one- and two-bedroom units, while 20 percent of the apartments would meet the definition of affordable housing.
Carroccio said Monday that at this point “nothing is set in stone” about the project, the final design of which is being prepared by MSK Engineering and other local firms. All of the project vendors are from the area, he said.
“We believe this is something that will help the community grow and create a synergy,” he said, referring to other recent or current development projects in Bennington’s downtown.
He said his development group hopes to build on that momentum.
The .88-acre project site was part of the property acquired in 2019 along with the purchase of the Bennington Brush building and an adjacent building on North Street. The proposed project site was sold on Nov. 1 by the limited liability corporations that own the entire property to RGN Benn Holdings for $650,000.
The developers will not have to seek an Act 250 permit, according to a Dec. 2 decision by Aaron J. Brondyke, state coordinator for the District 8 Environmental Commission. He determined that the project did not meet the definition of a development requiring Act 250 approval, as long as the statutory thresholds outlined in the developers’ request for an Act 250 determination are maintained in the final design.
Jason Dolmetsch, president of MSK Engineering, had requested the decision regarding the Act 250 process in November on behalf of Roscar LLC, citing that 20 percent of the housing units will meet the definition of affordable housing under state law, and the project site is within a State Designated Downtown and Designated Growth Center.