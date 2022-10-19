BENNINGTON — Citizen comments on the town’s tentative proposed redevelopment plan for the former Bennington High School building were about evenly split Wednesday night during an information session before the Select Board.
Resident Nancy White and others were critical of the potential effects on parking in the downtown, saying, “Parking will be an absolute nightmare at Ben Hi,” because of the number of new residents, staff and current residents using the town portion of the building.
Psychologist Kirke McVay, part owner of 655 Main St. across from the old school, said that, when it was last used as a middle school, people who worked there or visited routinely parked in his lot.
“It is a huge concern,” he said.
Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks responded that the evolving redevelopment plan calls for 67 spaces in the Ben Hi lot and for creating an overflow lot on the opposite side of Main Street — near the site of a former Stewart’s Shop, since replaced.
Among those speaking favorably was Laura Boudreau, assistant superintendent of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, who said, “We were very pleased seeing the plans,” particularly for recreation programs to be run by Bennington Recreation Center staff.
“We think it will be great for children and for their families,” she said.
Resident Mike Bethel has been critical of the potential cost to the town and the complexity of the plan.
“I think this needs to go to a vote of the people on a lot of different levels,” he said.
He said he doubts the town can afford the project and that at the least more informational meetings should be held, adding, “I don’t think this is fair to the general public.”
However, Monks and others involved in the predevelopment planning and a feasibility assessment said the town staff is recommending that the board only take the next steps if all sources of funding have been identified.
Michael McDonough, chairman of the town Historic Preservation Commission and the town Planning Commission, said the old high school — which was built in 1913 and is on the National Registry of Historic Places — should “not be allowed to crumble.”
He called the structure “a legacy building” that belongs to the people of the community, especially those who attended school there.
There won’t be many more good opportunities — with possible grant, tax credit and other available sources — to save the historic and prominent structure, he said.
BOARD TO VOTE
After the crowded session — with about 70 people attending at the Bennington Fire Facility meeting space — the board now is expected to vote as early as its next meeting whether to take the next steps in the multimillion redevelopment project.
The town proposes an estimated $9 million to create space in the former school for town recreation, senior and other uses, while a partner, Hale Resources, proposes separately creating 44 housing units in other sections of the 100,000-square-foot building.
Zak Hale of the firm said at the meeting that a preliminary estimate for their portion of the overall project — the housing — is in the $9 million to $10 million range.
The town estimates also are considered preliminary and likely to change as a focus will be placed on cost reductions.
LEVERAGE FUNDING
After working for several months with Goldstone Architecture, which prepared initial schematic designs of the proposal, construction manager Engelberth Construction Inc., and environmental assessment, mechanical and structural engineering and other consultants, town staff has prepared a recommendation for the Select Board.
The Select Board is considering the use of up to $2.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds that Bennington expects to receive toward the municipal/community portion of the project. That comprises about 30,000 square feet of the 100,000-square-foot former school.
The town expecting to receive significant grant, tax credit and other funding to cover the costs. Town officials said they will only move forward if that money can be secured.
Monks said earlier this week, “We expect the $2 million in ARPA funds to leverage millions of dollars in other funding for the community space and the residential space. A commitment to spend the ARPA funds, subject to securing sufficient funding for the project, is essential to leveraging additional funds.”
A list of project documents at the end of the new town website post includes a preliminary cost estimate for the town portion of the entire project that totals about $8.3 million — $3,267,904 for a first phase and $5,046,712 for phase two. Another $689,564 is estimated for additional site work.
For the housing portion, town partner Hale Resources will develop the remaining 70 percent of the structure, including affordable housing units.
Town officials said that in addition to the information posted, residents can email questions to info@benningtonvt.org.
HISTORIC STRUCTURE
The former high school was added to in later years, when it was still used as a high school and then a middle school until 2004.
Much of the 30 percent of space the town plans to redevelop is in the newer additions, for a refurbished gymnasium and for other recreation programming; a new, larger senior center; other municipal uses, and for kitchen and other space for the local Meals on Wheels program.
The town portion of the 100,000-square-foot project space would be divided into two phases, redeveloping 14,000 and 16,000 square feet of the space in stages.